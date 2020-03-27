QTalk secured $1.6M from Accel India, Lightspeed Venture Partners

QTalk, a smartphone dialer designed to make phone calls stress free has now secured $1.6 million in the seed funding round led by the LightSpeed Venture Partners and Accel India to accelerate product and market development.

QTalk is the only public product of Quiph Media Private Limited that initiated operations in early 2018. Founded by the IIT alumni, Advaith and Sagar, the app’s mission is to identify avenues to improve communication overall.

The fund secured will give this early stage product a significant runaway and allow it to focus on building a quality team and iterating on the product.

Speaking about the fundraise, Sagar Modi, CEO, and Founder, said, “We’re excited to have Accel and Lightspeed on board as partners in our journey. They bring a lot of experience in this category from their investments around the world.”

Bootstrapped since inception, the platform raised the said funding from Accel India and Lightspeed

