Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor for this year. This chipset is an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that was previously introduced. When compared to the previous chipset, this chipset has gained a significant performance and efficiency boost.

This chipset was unveiled during Qualcomm’s annual Summit event, known as Qualcomm Summit. This came as a surprise after Qualcomm unexpectedly announced this laptop a month earlier; the company typically announces its new flagship chipset in December each year.

As we mentioned, this chipset has received a lot of new updates from its competitor! Let’s take a deep look into what this Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset features:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset Launched Officially

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was designed and built with a Kryo CPU onboard that has been clocked to 3.2GHz. This chipset is also paired with a robust collection of performance cores distributed over four distinct sets. These performance cores have a clock speed of 2.8 GHz.

Qualcomm has incorporated three distinct sets of efficient cores that offer a maximum frequency of up to 2.0 GHz to improve efficiency. The previously stated chipset update improved both performance and efficiency. Qualcomm has revised its complete design from 1+3+4 to the new 1+4+3 CPU architecture, which is thought to be more performance and efficiency centered.

According to Qualcomm, this SoC provides a 35% performance boost, which is a significant improvement over prior year’s models. This chipset will also handle larger RAM capacities of up to 16GB. This new chipset will include faster LPDDR5 RAM.

Another notable feature of this laptop is the new Qualcomm AI Engine, which allows this chipset to do live multi-language translation, and transcription, and will also have AI camera functions. With AI, this chipset will improve in terms of performance as well as efficiency.

To improve gaming performance, Qualcomm has included a special Snapdragon Elite Gaming feature that will give users an advantage while playing AAA games thanks to its new Hardware-based ray tracing.

When it comes to picture-image sensing, the mobile chipset is very important. This chipset comes with a specialized Qualcomm Spectra 18-bit triple cognitive ISP, which gives the chipset an advantage in terms of improving photos and videos with a semantic segmentation process.

In terms of Megapixels, this chipset is capable of supporting up to a maximum MegaPixel of up to 200MP, and it can also handle 8K HDR films.

When will this chipset make its way to smartphones?

Concerning the smartphone launch with this chipset, it has been stated that many smartphone makers, including OnePlus, Motorola, iQOO, Xiaomi, Asus, Oppo, and Sony, will be launching this smartphone with this new chipset.