Quantiphi secured $20M from Multiples Alternate Asset Management

Quantiphi, which is an India and US-based applied AI and big data service company, has now secured Series A funding round of $20 million from the Multiples Alternate Asset Management.

In a statement, the company revealed that the Multiple Investment would fuel growth as Quantiphi builds vertical expertise, strengthens its research and development, and scales its global team to deepen its presence in the European and North American markets.

Renuka Ramnath, Founder, and CEO of Multiples said,

“We are ecstatic to back Quantiphi, who is doing cutting-edge AI work and has some of the world’s largest companies as their clients. This is the result of a powerful combination of four founders bringing in complementary skills, a highly skilled and customer-obsessed team of 1,000+ engineers, and an impeccable client roster.”

Quantiphi’s Founders said,

“We are elated to partner with Multiples on our journey to transform how businesses solve their toughest and most complex challenges using cutting-edge AI and big data techniques. Multiples have a unique understanding of entrepreneurs and their attention to the people-factor in every business is rare to find.”

Comments

comments