RailYatri secured Series B round led by Samsung Venture and Infosys Chairman

IntrCity by the Noida based travel technology startup, RailYatri revealed that it has now secured around INR 100 crore led by the Infosys chairman and Samsung Venture Investment.

The round also saw the participation from the Blume Ventures and Omidyar Network.

IntrCity by Noida- based travel tech startup RailYatri on Monday said that it has raised over Rs 100 crore led by Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani and Samsung Venture Investment.

Manish Rathi, CEO and CO-founder of IntrCity by RailYatri, said,

“We could create India’s leading multi-modal inter-city mobility network due to our deep understanding of how Bharat travels, gained due to focussed execution of the last four years. We have been expanding exponentially and now positioned ourselves quite firmly in the inter-city mobility segment with our brand, IntrCity. The latest investments will help us further expand our IntrCity SmartBus network and enhance our tech platform.”

Manish adds that the company plans to expand its SmartBus fleet to 300 from the current 84 in the coming few months and are on track for a managed flee of 2000 by 2022.

Comments

comments