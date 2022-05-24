Rainbow Six Siege Announces Yakuza Skins

Rainbow Six Siege has announced a new outfit pack for the classic Sega Yakuza series that is coming to the game later this month. Rainbow Six Siege players can expect three new Yakuza-themed Operator Skins, adding an interesting crossover to fans. Ubisoft has announced a new collaboration with SEGA that will see the arrival of new Yakuza-themed operator skins in Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six has also previously announced a lot of collaborated skins. While pore and skin mostly depend on Capcoms Resident Evil, for instance, made sense, a fair number of followers were shocked when rainbow six announces skins-themed after Rick and Morty. Rick and Morty-themed skins include operators such as Smoke, based on Ricks’s awkward meme, Pickle. While skins that lean into Capcoms instance, made sense, a lot of fans were surprised when Rainbow Six Siege announced skins that lean into the Rick and Morty themes.

The announcement took many fans of the Yakuza series by surprise, seeing as out of all of the franchises that Sega’s classic Yakuza series was most likely to receive a crossover with, Rainbow Six was not on their lists. One of the more noteworthy aspects of the update is that it is also marking the partnership with the SEGA Yakuza franchise, with the addition of two Elite Bundles for Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Siege with this update. We expect Rainbow Six Siege to continue with the tradition of collaborated skins in the future.