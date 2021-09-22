Raising funds for displaced Afghan families through NFTs

The utility has always been a tough and complex idea to implement in a project built on Non Fungible Tokens, or NFTs. With the advancements in blockchain technology and the growing demand for further innovation in the blockchain and crypto industry, it is unlikely that an NFT project will gain much traction if it is unable to provide any of the project’s intrinsic utilitarian objectives or benefits.

In such a case, Jack Butcher makes an appearance with his innovation, which he dubbed “Visualize Value.” Jack founded his company Visualize Value after an impressive career in the advertising and marketing industry. He characterizes it as a platform that makes learning, teaching, and building things, as well as selling them, much easier. He has created a platform that provides new courses and amazing online content to promote creative thinking and out-of-the-box concepts.

His most recent initiative, “Care Package,” is based on crypto and allows it to change the way we think about philanthropic actions such as aid or donations to a cause or a group.

What exactly is this “Care Package”?

We are all aware of how the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating, with thousands in desperate need of assistance and rescue. In the face of oncoming disaster and instability, Jack has searched for a solution in the form of NFTs to assist the Afghan people who are in desperate need of help. It is basically NFTs Raising funds for helping Afghan families.

Each edition of this NFT covers one Afghan family’s emergency needs for a month. If you can’t help financially, please consider a RT. ↓ https://t.co/psxeBGBIhC pic.twitter.com/ocEI1RMwYW — jack butcher (@jackbutcher) August 16, 2021

According to a report from the UN Refugee Agency, more than half a million individuals have been internally displaced in Afghanistan this year alone. There is an unimaginable number of people there who are living in deplorable conditions and in severe need of basic necessities like food, shelter, and water.

Care Package is an NFT series that consists of 1000 tokens valued at 0.03 ETH apiece, which is roughly $87. This package is sufficient to meet the emergency needs of a single family for one month. Other options, such as a 10-pack for 0.28 ETH, are also available.

What is the origin of the initiative and where does it lead?

Jack Butcher took the time to clarify what the Care Package is and what his overall thoughts are on the NFT environment. He added that whatever monies he is able to raise for this Care Package will be transferred to Care.Org using a platform called The Giving Block.

Butcher went on to say that he created the non-fungible tokens on the Mirror platform and that if these NFTs are sold, the monies are immediately kept in a smart contract and remitted directly to Care.ETH Org’s account. The entire procedure is based entirely on cryptographic activity.

It was in April of this year that Jack successfully minted a project called Oxygen, which was a one-of-one project item that sold for an estimated 3.0 ETH and was just shy of $10,000. The proceeds from that sale were promptly given to the Covid-Crypto Relief Fund in India.

It was during the Covid-19 crisis when the country was split apart and there was a severe lack of oxygen in hospitals and nursing homes across the country. People were dying as a result of the lack of oxygen.

