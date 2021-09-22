Free League Publishing has announced a licensing agreement with Alcon Entertainment to develop a Blade Runner Tabletop RPG and release it sometime in 2022 to mark the film’s 40th anniversary. Alcon has funded, produced, co-financed, or co-produced 35 films to date, including the Oscar for the Best Picture The Blind Side and the critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2049 with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford which won two Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects, as well as another three nominations for the book Eli with Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman, among many others.

Blade Runner, the groundbreaking sci-fi film about a gang of fugitive androids will get its own official tabletop role-playing game from studio Alien RPG: Tales from the Loop and Free League Publishing. The official Blade Runner tabletop role-playing game series will be published hopefully next year and the basic rules will be adopted after the debut of Wallace Corporation’s Nexus 9 replicants on Earth. In the Blade Runner role-playing game, players walk the neon streets of Los Angeles in the year 2037 after the release of Wallace’s Nexus 9 replicants.

Based on Blade Runner, the groundbreaking sci-fi film about a band of fugitive androids, the film’s own official tabletop role-playing game aims to immerse players into a cyberpunk world where calculating corporations rule a world where ordinary people are exploited for profit. Blade Runner RPG and its some hopeful future expansions will push the limits of investigative gameplay in tabletop role-playing games and provide players with a set of tools to solve a number of cases against retired replicants.

The centerpiece and Blade Runner set mechanics to highlight key themes of the game: science fiction action, corporate intrigue, existential character drama, and moral conflicts, encouraging role-playing that challenges players to challenge their commands, empathize with their enemies, and make tough decisions with high stakes and lasting consequences.

In addition to traditional role-playing mechanics, the game introduces unique elements such as a compelling narrative and strong social elements that connect the iconic sci-fi film, written by Scott Blade Runner, to fans and audiences alike. The Blade Runner role-playing game, set to be released in 2022, takes place between the two movies and uses Free Leagues Year Zero Engine and it will share an alien role-playing fairytale loop with Forbidden Lands. The game follows the successful alien role-playing game developed by Swedish publishers and Million Dollar One Ring Kickstarter.