Ranveer Singh Invests in Sugar Cosmetics

Recent reports suggest that popular Indian celebrity, Ranveer Singh has invested in Sugar Cosmetics. Sugar cosmetics is a successful startup which deals which manufactures women’s cosmetic products. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.
Statements given by the brand and the investor
Vineeta Sigh, the CEO and the co-founder of the brand was reported saying “SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles and if someone shares the same DNA as ours, it is Ranveer Singh,”. “Defying the conventional has been embedded in my DNA and I take pride in partnering with a brand that believes in empowering women. I have admired SUGAR’s ability to build a fan following over the years and I’m looking forward to being a part of this journey and helping the brand achieve its mission of providing Indian women access to premium and quality makeup products specially formulated for them,” Ranveer Singh said. “This partnership will help supercharge our growth trajectory as we continue scaling SUGAR aggressively to build it into a large and much-loved makeup and beauty brand,” he highlighted.
About Sugar Cosmetics
Sugar cosmetics is one of the most popular and successful startups in India. It was started by Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee in the year 2015. This brand is what modern women will look for as it believes in empowerment. It’s motive is to to make the best makeup that suits the need of each and every women irrespective of their style. Along with that, they make sure that their products are diverse and unique so that their customers can actually have fun while using makeup.
About Vineeta Singh
For people who don’t know much about Vineeta Singh, she is the co-founder of Sugar cosmetics. She is known to have rejected a 1 crore on offer to start her own company. Currently, her net worth is estimated to be about $8 million. The brand has made it big the in the cosmetic industry and is known to many people. Vineeta singh is also known for hosting a show called Shark Tank. This women is an inspiration for many across the country of dream of having their own company. Talking about her personal life, she is married to Kaushik Mukherjee and has two beautiful children. In the words of Vineeta Singh ” If you’re unsure about what to build, start something in a space that excites and then learn from the customer”.