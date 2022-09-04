Ranveer Singh Invests in Sugar Cosmetics

Recent reports suggest that popular Indian celebrity, Ranveer Singh has invested in Sugar Cosmetics. Sugar cosmetics is a successful startup which deals which manufactures women’s cosmetic products. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Statements given by the brand and the investor

Vineeta Sigh, the CEO and the co-founder of the brand was reported saying “SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles and if someone shares the same DNA as ours, it is Ranveer Singh,”. “Defying the conventional has been embedded in my DNA and I take pride in partnering with a brand that believes in empowering women. I have admired SUGAR’s ability to build a fan following over the years and I’m looking forward to being a part of this journey and helping the brand achieve its mission of providing Indian women access to premium and quality makeup products specially formulated for them,” Ranveer Singh said. “This partnership will help supercharge our growth trajectory as we continue scaling SUGAR aggressively to build it into a large and much-loved makeup and beauty brand,” he highlighted.