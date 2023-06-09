Realme 11 Pro+ and 11 Pro Launched! Unveiling the powers of photography

With the eagerly awaited Realme 11 Pro series, Realme, a top smartphone manufacturer in India, has once again caught the interest of tech aficionados. These smartphones, which include the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, have only lately arrived in India and are revolutionizing the market with their remarkable features, gorgeous looks, and potent performance.

Power of photography, and gaming with the Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro

Start with the Realme 11 Pro+, a smartphone that is causing a stir thanks to its ground-breaking 200-megapixel main camera. This camera raises the bar for mobile photography by enabling users to take breathtaking pictures with astounding clarity and detail. Imagine using the exclusive Moon mode to quickly and easily take beautiful moonshots. By adding this function to a mid-range smartphone, Realme has certainly excelled and opened it up to a larger market. Until recently, only premium phones like the Vivo X90 Pro and the Galaxy S23 Ultra offered this level of photography capability.

Realme 11 Pro launched -6.7" FHD+ OLED curved Tianma display

-120Hz refresh rate

-950nits Dimensity 7050 (1080)

-LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2

-Android 13

-5000mAh, 67 watt

-100MP OIS+2MP

-16MP front

-8.7mm thick 191 gram#realme11ProSeries5G

Realme teamed with a former Gucci designer to create the alluring look of the Realme 11 Pro series because they recognize the value of aesthetics. The end result is a smartphone that not only performs superbly but also radiates class and refinement. It’s the ideal synthesis of form and content.

Display, Chipset and RAM

The 6.70-inch touchscreen display on the Realme 11 Pro+ is sizable and has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. Vibrant colors and a fully immersive visual experience are promised by this display. It has a potent octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU inside, which guarantees fluid multitasking and quick performance. This gadget can handle demanding programs and games with ease because to its 12GB of RAM.

The Realme 11 Pro+’s operating system, Android 13, offers a user-friendly interface and access to a large selection of apps. It is outfitted with a huge 5000mAh battery that allows quick charging to keep you going all day.

Camera Department

The Realme 11 Pro+’s outstanding triple camera system is remarkable. The system’s revolutionary 200-megapixel main camera, which takes breathtaking pictures with extraordinary detail and clarity, is at its core.

An 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera are included in addition to the primary camera, allowing users to explore various viewpoints and artistic possibilities. A single 32-megapixel camera is waiting on the front, ready to take gorgeous selfies that will undoubtedly impress your friends and followers on social media.

Very impressive camera specs for realme 11 Pro+ on paper. #realme11ProSeries5G

What does Realme 11 Pro feature?

Let’s focus on the Realme 11 Pro right now. With its remarkable features and skills, this smartphone delivers a powerful punch. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED display features a fluid 120Hz refresh rate and full HD+ resolution. Its amazing 93.65 percent screen-to-body ratio is made possible by its thin bezels, giving viewers an immersive viewing experience.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a processor renowned for its effectiveness and performance, serves as the Realme 11 Pro’s engine. This smartphone features a fluid and user-friendly interface and runs the most recent version of Android, version 13.

The Realme 11 Pro has a dual back camera setup for photography. With optical image stabilization built into the main 108MP sensor, images are guaranteed to be steady and crisp. A 2MP macro camera also enables up-close capture of minute details. A 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls is tucked away in a drill-hole slot. This smartphone is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging, allowing you to quickly regain full capacity.

Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro – Price and Availability in India

There are several variations of the Realme 11 Pro. Starting at a competitive price of Rs 23,999, the basic model has 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. There is an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model for Rs 24,999 if you want extra space. The 12GB RAM and 256GB model costs Rs 27,999 for those looking for ultimate performance.

The Realme 11 Pro+ provides many settings to meet your demands as well. 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are included in the basic model, which costs Rs 27,999. There is a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option with a price tag of Rs 29,999 for those who need even more capability.

