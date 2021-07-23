Realme launches Buds Wireless 2, Wireless 2 Neo, And Buds Q2 Neo in India

The Chinese company has also introduced new audio devices in India with its latest Realme Watch 2 range. This contains Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Buds Q2 Neo TWS earphones in neckband style. Let us thus take a closer look at the latest Realme audio equipment before moving on to its pricing and availability.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 – Specification and features

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 series began in Malaysia earlier this year. Last year, the EDM-pop trio The Chainsmokers launched 13.5 mm bass booster pilots. It is a wireless replacement for Realme Buds.

It is supplied with a water and dust strength IPX5 grade and includes high-end capabilities like active noise cancellation (ANC) and call cancellation for Vocplus AI. The Vocplus AI uses computed audio analysis and deep learning to provide a background-fresh environment while calling. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 can eliminate up to 25 dB of noise when listening to music.

The Buds Wireless 2 supports Bluetooth 5.0, LDAC, AAC, and SBC audio codecs for communication. With the LDAC codec, you may enjoy Apple Music with the help of these earbuds, without loss of audio. In addition, battery life is 22 hours on a single load.

A 10-minute charge may allow users to listen for 12 hours with the ANC switched off, the loudness on AAC codec is 50 percent and 8 hours with the ANC on and 50% on LDAC codec. It is available in two different colors grey and yellow.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo – Specification and features

Coming to the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 is basically a lower-end version. The Buds Wireless 2 Neo, unlike its old brother, contains 11.2 mm smaller bass boost drivers and has an IPX4 grade for the resistance to water and pollution. It supports ANC, though.

It is supplied with Bluetooth 5.0 connection compatibility and delivers battery life for up to 17 hours on a single charge. The complete load of the pair takes 2 hours. Users can nonetheless have a 2-hour playback at a loudness of 50 percent with a charge of 10 minutes. It is available in three colors – black, green and blue.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo – Specification and features

Coming to the Realme Buds Q2 Neo, they are just two TWS earbuds at the starting level. The 10mm dynamic drivers are supported by Bass Boost+ audio enhancement technology and include PEEK and TPU polymer diaphragms. The TWS Outboxes now feature a specific 88ms game mode to improve the game experience.

It also includes music playing touch control, receives or ends calls, and activates/extinguishes the Game Mode. It also has the ability to cancel environmental noise (ENC) which suppresses background rumors and increases user voice during telephone calls. Connectivity compatibility for Bluetooth 5.0 is available in the Realme Buds Q2 Neo.

With regard to the battery life, the Buds Q2 neo, in combination with the portable charging case, can give 20 hours of battery life. The ore locks can carry a single charge for 5 hours of battery life. A fast 10-minute charging session of the earphones will also allow you to listen for two hours. It is available in two colors — black and blue.

Realme Buds Wireless 2, Wireless 2 Neo, And Buds Q2 Neo – What’s the pricing and when will it be available?

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Series and Realme Buds Q2 Neo in India are priced at the new Realme audio accessories right below.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 – Rs 2,299 (Early Bird Offer – Rs 1,999)

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo – Rs 1,499 (Early Bird Offer – Rs 1,399)

Realme Buds Q2 Neo – Rs 1,599 (Early Bird Offer – Rs 1,299)

Wireless 2 and Wireless 2 Neo from Realme Buds will be available for purchase through Realme’s website, Flipkart, and offline shops from July 26, while the Realme Buds Q2 Neo from 29 July.

