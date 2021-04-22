Realme Launched Realme 8 5G Powered With Dimensity 700 SoC Starting At Rs. 14,999

The Realme 8 5G was released in India on Thursday, April 22nd, a day after it was released in Thailand. The Realme phone has a 90Hz touchscreen and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The Realme 8 5G is a follow-up to the Realme 8, which was released in India earlier this month alongside the Realme 8 Pro. It is currently the cheapest 5G smartphone in the world.

The smartphone is known as the Realme8, although it is not the same as the 4G edition on paper. The Realme 8 5G is also India’s first smartphone to use the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

Realme 8 5G – Specification And Features

The Realme 8 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD with a resolution of 2400 x 1080p, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a peak brightness of 600 nits.

The 4G variant of the Realme 8 had a 60Hz AMOLED camera, as you can remember.

The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek’s 7nm Dimensity 700 chipset. This is also the first phone in India to use the Dimensity 700 SoC.

The 4G version of the Realme 8 is powered by MediaTek’s 12nm Helio G95 chipset. There’s 4/8GB RAM and 128GB of capacity (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card).

Although the Realme 8 5G receives a chipset update, optics suffer as a result of the sacrifices.

A 48MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera is used.

A 16MP f/2.1 sensor is located in the punch-hole cutout at the top left for selfies.

In case you’re curious, the 4G model has a 64MP quad-camera configuration on the back, as well as an 8MP f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens. The Realme 8 5G version does not come with an ultra-wide lens, which is a major letdown.

Finally, there’s a 5,000mAh battery pack onboard, which supports 18W fast charging.

The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the hand that can be used to open it. The computer also runs Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11.

Realme 8 5G – Pricing And When Will It Be Available?

The Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colorways of the Realme 8 5G are available without the obtrusive ‘Dare to Leap’ branding on the back.

The phone is available in two configurations: 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.

The entry-level 4GB model costs Rs. 14,999, while the top-of-the-line 8GB model costs Rs. 16,999. Realme’s online shop, Flipkart, and offline retail stores will begin selling the Realme 8 5G on April 28.

The new Illuminating Yellow version of the Realme 8 Pro costs Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.

The first sale will take place on April 26th via the Realme online store, Flipkart, and in-store locations.

