Realme Launches Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro In India, With MediaTek G95 Gaming Processor

Realme has now unveiled the Realme 8 Pro’s camera specifications at its devoted ‘Realme Camera Innovation 2021’ event in India earlier this month, here is everything you need to know about Realme 8 and 8 Pro and their specification, features, price, and availability in India.

Realme 8 Pro – Specification and Features

The smartphone is equipped with the same 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED monitor seen on the non-Pro model. Since the 8 Pro varies in one part in chipset selection.

The Realme 8 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 720G soC under the hood. 6GB / 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, combined with a 128GB storage capacity, are available.

Realme uses a 108MP four-camera configuration for sensors (being the only phone with a 108MP camera sensor under the price tag of 20K in India).

That means that the main 108MP f/1,88 Samsung H2 sensor is available, the ultra-wide-angle 8MP f/2.25 lens with a 119-degree FOV, a macro 2MP, and a monochrome 2MP camera.

The Shimmering time-lapse video mode, tilt-shift mode, tilt-shift time-lapse video mode, modern portrait enhancements, dual video, and more are the unique additions that make the phone stand out. Also, the phone offers a 16MP selfie camera, capable of taking decent selfies.

Although the Realme 8 Pro is equipped with a smaller battery of 4500mAh, 50W SuperDart Charge is supported. The computer can be loaded in nearly 45 minutes. In 17 minutes, you get almost a 50% fee, which is excellent. The business is bundling a 65W charging adapter with the unit despite 50W charging rates.

Realme 8 – Specification and Features

The 6.4″ Full-HD+ Super AMOLED monitor with a refreshing speed of 60 Hz and a contact speed of 180 Hz is packed by the Realme 8. The display has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and maximum light for up to 1000 nits. A fingerprint sensor is also on the monitor on board.

The MediaTek Helio G95, which was launched last year onboard the Realme 7, is the chipset that powers the Realme 8. Realme has a copper liquid cooling system included keeping the unit cold. Up to 8GB of UFS 2.1 onboard disc LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB.

About the cameras, you get a Realme 8 rear 64MP quad-camera. It consists of the main camera of 64MP f/1.79, an ultra-wide-angle 8MP f/2.25 lens with a view area of 119 degrees, a macro 2MP lens, and a monochrome 2MP. A 16MP camera is stored in a punch-hole cut out for your selfies.

Focus on the camera includes tilt-shift, starry, modern portrait, and film, which enables users to capture simultaneously from front and back cameras. You can shoot 4K videos with 30fps and slow-motion videos – 1080p with 120fps and 720p with 240fps with the Realme 8.

Realme claims that with a 30W dart charging charge you can charge Realme 8’s battery 5000 mAh to 50 percent in 26 minutes. It takes 65 minutes to load the unit up. The software operates Realme UI 2.0 out of the box on Android 11.

Pricing and Availability

Realme 8 is available in different color variants which includes:

Cyber Silver and Cyber Black.

The pricing for Realme 8 starts from Rs. 14.999 in which you can get 4GB + 128GB configuration and there is a middle variant which costs Rs. 15.999 which comes with a 6GB + 128GB configuration and the last the top variant which comes at the price of RS. 16,999 and in the configuration of 8GB + 128GB.

On the other hand, Realme 8 Pro comes in a combination of color variation including:

Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Illuminating Yellow

There are two configurations for Realme 8 Pro models, which include Rs. 17,999 comes in the configuration of 6GB + 128GB and then the top-end variant priced for Rs. 19,999 and comes in the configuration of 8GB + 128 GB.

These were the complete details on the specification, features price, and everything you should know about Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro.

