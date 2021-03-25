“Ghost Of Tsushima” Movie With John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Is In Works

Sony has given green light for developing a Ghost Of Tsushima Movie with Director Chad Stahelski’s name attached to the project.

The upcoming feature film based on the video game franchise “Ghost Of Tsushima” has found its director John Wick and is being developed by Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, according to a statement from the studio.

Sucker Punch Productions, which developed the samurai fighting game, is producing the feature, while Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are executive producers for PlayStation Productions. Sorrel Productions also serves as executive producer, while Peter Kang oversees the film on behalf of the studio. John Wick, the director of films such as “American Hustle” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” is to direct the production,

if the story makes sense, Charlize Theron is the creature in the universe of Atomic Blonde and John Wick who will collide. Stahelski is co-producer of the film “Ghost of Tsushima” with his wife Amy Poehler and his brother Andy. The script is by “John Wick” director John Wachowski and “American Hustle” writer and director of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” while Martin Moszkowicz of Constantin and Square Enix will serve as executive producers.

Given his penchant for always shooting heads, John is a student of zombie movies, and I dare to say that they will ever direct a zombie movie, it will look very similar. Ghost of Tsushima is believed to be a very popular game in Japan and has been nominated for the category of Game of the Year multiple times. The soundtrack played a big role, but most of all it owes to Akira Kurosawa’s “Sucker Punch,” which is to be doubled as a new intellectual property and create a world dripping with the atmosphere like “Ghost of Tsushima.”

Meanwhile, John Wick 4 is slated to head to big screens somewhere in 2022. It was stated to be shot back to back with John Wick 5 in Europe but the director Chad Stahelski later revealed that they are now only going for the 4th installment which will begin production sometime in June 2021 and will hopefully come to the big screens in the latter half of next year. we don’t really know what kind of way the 4th part will go into considering the events of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum.

Only time will tell what takes the story will take in the new John Wick Chapter 4.