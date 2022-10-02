Recently, Twitter in India Banned More Than 57,000 Accounts. Reasons why

Twitter announced on Saturday that it has banned 57,643 accounts in the nation for encouraging child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and related content between July 26 and August 25 in response to a significant backlash over the spread of child pornography on its platform in India.

The head of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, stated earlier this week that the Commission was dissatisfied with the Twitter responses to the child pornography accusations because they were lacking in detail.

Maliwal had summoned Twitter India Policy Head and Delhi Police on September 20 in response to tweets referencing child pornography and images of women and children being raped on the microblogging website.

The Commission stated that many of the tweets showed children completely naked and that many of them also showed brutal rape and other non-consensual sexual activities with children and women. The Commission took suo moto cognizance of several tweets that openly depicted videos and photographs of sexual acts involving children.

In its monthly report submitted in accordance with the new IT Rules, 2021, Twitter also noted that during the same time period, its grievance redressal procedures received 1,088 complaints from users in India.

In response to the concerns, the business removed 41 URLs.

added to that “We handled 76 complaints from people who were contesting Twitter account bans. All of these issues were rectified, and the proper responses were provided “, claimed the business.

After carefully considering the circumstances, it was noted, “We did not reverse any of these account suspensions.

During this reporting period, Twitter also received 15 requests for general account-related information.

Whether in Direct Messages or elsewhere on the service, the business said it “does not accept any material that contains or promotes child sexual exploitation.”

Online abuse and harassment (544) and nasty behaviour (502) received the most complaints from users in India.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has also recently expressed his deep concern over claims that there are messages on Twitter that encourage the viewing of child pornography.

Musk responded, “Extremely worrying,” to a story that large advertising companies have left Twitter because their promotion posts were mixed in with child pornographic tweets.