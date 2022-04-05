Reddit user claims Razer headset saved his life from stray bullet

Normally, people purchase Razer headphones for improved audio rather than bullet protection, however, it appears that a pair could have saved a life.

A member by the name of ‘Enough Dance 956’ shared a series of images on Reddit showing the status of his headphones following a terrifying shooting outside his home.

“Hello to everyone who sees this. I’m trying to get a hold of someone at Razer to thank them with all my heart. Wednesday morning at 10:30am, a stray bullet went through my window and hit the Razer headphones on top of my head. If it wasn’t for the headphones made with good quality, I would’ve been a dead kid at the age of 18. I couldn’t even imagine all the pain my family and friends would’ve been through.”

He’s now praising Razer for “saving his life” and revealing information about the shooting that caught him off surprise.

A gunshot went through his window on Wednesday, March 30, and impacted the Razer headphones on top of his head, according to the Californian Redditor. A photo shows where the bullet appears to have struck the headset.

“If it wasn’t for the headphones made with good quality, I would’ve been a dead kid at the age of 18,” he stated “. “I couldn’t even imagine all the pain my family and friends would’ve been through.”

The user went on to beg others to assist him in contacting Razer in order to express his gratitude, saying that he was extremely fortunate to be alive.

While others on the site didn’t trust the user at first, he continued to publish photographs of the window and the bullet on the bed, displaying the status of the window and the bullet on the bed.

Before the policemen came to retrieve the bullet, the supposed shooting survivor filed a police report and took photographs, according to him.

Enough Dance 956 said that Razer ultimately got in touch with him as well he thanked the corporation for their life-saving commodity and prompted others to tell their parents that they love them because you “don’t know when it’s time to go.”

