Reddit users claims to be Tesla insider says Bitcoin posts were false

If you follow Twitter even a little, then you must know about the latest Bitcoin investment Tesla has made. After the investment news surfaced, Bitcoin’s price skyrocketed and made new highs. But now recently a Reddit user claimed to be a Tesla Insider and said that the Bitcoin investment posts he posted a month ago were not true.

Claims of the Tesla Insider

A Reddit user posted almost a month back saying that he knew about Tesla’s Bitcoin purchase decision. Initially, the posts didn’t garner much attention, but as the recent news of the investment arrived, it caught the attention of many. And now the user that wrote the posts claiming to be a Tesla insider said that the claims were untrue. The user initially wrote on Reddit:

“I am a software dev working at R&D at Tesla in California, over the past 72 hours our company bought 24701 BTC at an average price of 33142$”

The Reddit user also wrote back in January that the price will increase even further when the news reaches the newspapers. But at the time he got laughed at and downvoted. The user now claims that he is a prankster and whatever he wrote back in January was actually a big Joke. He also claimed that he was on acid when he wrote the posts.

According to the New York Post, the name of the Reddit user was Hendrik, which the user said is true. Based on the timeline of the posts on Reddit, it seems that Teslas has started purchasing Bitcoin from December itself. And now users are revisiting the post and making hilarious comments like, “Thanks for the heads up Elon,” and more. We can’t be sure whether the posts were actually from an insider were meant as a joke. But we can understand the fact that even a single post on social media can’t go unnoticed.

What are your thoughts on the Reddit user initially claiming to be a Tesla insider? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.