Reddit’s NFT platform may be launched very soon

NFTs have become very popular in the past year and this has made companies explore the industry. While crypto sounds a lot risky and something not everyone will be interested in, NFTs are fun and gain a lot of attention. This is why we might even see Reddit’s NFT platform very soon. The company has already been hiring people related to the industry for designing and maintaining its own NFT platform.

Reddit’s NFT platform

The company has been looking for a Senior Backend Engineer that will be responsible to maintain the NFT platform. This platform will allow users to create, buy and sell NFTs. To apply for the Senior Backend Engineer one must have at least 5 years of experience and should be able to design complex distributed systems. So, it is not something anyone can apply for and will need a lot of skills.

For a company like Reddit, it is pretty obvious that the bar is set pretty high so they do not compromise on the platform. It is already a great platform for all kinds of audiences to come together and form a community. And with the launch of the NFT app, we can expect Reddit to take things to another level.

The company’s take on NFTs

The job listing also made a great statement saying that NFTs brings a strong sense of belonging and participation. And this means that NFTs can make communities more vibrant. There are groups of people who find a piece of art valuable and they talk about it, trade it, and are willing to pay huge amounts of money for it. And that idea within itself is really fascinating.

I personally think that NFTs also drive a lot of interest in crypto indirectly. People who are not into Bitcoin or stuff like that are actively pursuing NFT arts just for fun. Many artists have also found this a great medium to sell their art and reach the world. So, all in all, it is great that Reddit is planning its own NFT platform.

What are your thoughts on Reddit’s NFT platform? And do you think this will further boost their engagement levels and bring more users? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.