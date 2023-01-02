Redfall is Targeting an Early May 2023 Launch Date

Redfall, the highly anticipated Xbox-exclusive co-op shooter, has been the subject of much speculation lately as fans eagerly await its release. While the game was initially slated to release in 2022, it has faced an internal delay, leading to rumors about when it might actually hit the market. According to a recent report from Windows Central, citing sources close to the matter, it seems that Redfall is targeting an early May 2023 release date. This news comes after leaker Okami claimed that the game’s release date had been pushed back by six weeks.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, it is expected that marketing for the game will ramp up in the coming months as we get closer to the rumored May 2023 release date. In addition to the delay, it has also been speculated that Redfall will have an early access period. This would follow in the footsteps of games like Forza Horizon 5, which offered early access to those who purchased the more expensive version of the game. It is unclear at this time whether this early access will be available for all players or just for those who choose to purchase the game.

Redfall is expected to be a significant release for the Xbox Series X console and it is likely that the game will be featured at an Xbox Games Showcase event if one takes place in early 2023. While no official announcement has been made regarding such an event, it would make sense given the anticipation surrounding Redfall’s release.

As we wait for more information about the game’s official release date, it is worth noting that Redfall is expected to be a day one Xbox Game Pass title. This means that subscribers to the service will have access to the game as soon as it becomes available. For those unable to wait for the game’s release, the option to purchase it for early access may be available, depending on the details of the early access period.

In the meantime, fans of Redfall can continue to speculate about the game’s release date and content. As more information becomes available, we will be sure to keep you updated. Apart from Redfall Xbox will also be gearing up for Starfield, Bethesda’s first new IP in over 25 years which also is set for the first half of 2023. Redfall is set to launch on both PC and Xbox Series X later this year.