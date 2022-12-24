Redfall Release Date Could Be Getting Delayed Again

If a rumor has to be believed the Redfall release date will be in some time in May, instead of March or April, when that was originally expected. In regards to Arkane Studio and Redfalls release, delays may have been a result of their earlier title, Deathloop, being pushed further out than the initial release date for their earlier titles, potentially shifting Redfall’s launch window. Of course, Microsoft and Arkane are not officially locked into the game’s launch date, but recent rumors state that they are hoping to have it in March.

Given that the cooperative vampire shooter, Redfall, has never received any sort of public release date, this belief is not likely to trouble many fans, since they do not really know when they can expect to play. The Bethesda-owned studio is working hard on getting the game out, and although we had been hoping that the game would make it is way into starting of 2023, now we know that is not in the cards. Since its official Xbox-exclusive title announcement last year, Bethesda has yet to give away any concrete launch dates for the co-op, open-world FPS title.

Unfortunately for Xbox players, Bethesda had to push both the co-op vampire shooter Redfall and Starfield to a vague release window in 2023. Regardless, both Starfield and Redfall now have new 2023 release dates, hopefully giving them more time to put both games into a launch-ready status that players can enjoy in future years. Specific new release dates have yet to be shared for either title, but the big two Bethesda games are both slated for release during the first half of 2023, meaning late next June.

Update on Redfall's release date. Have heard that it's been pushed back internally by about 6 weeks. Currently targeting an early May release. Unfortunate news but I'm sure it's for the best. https://t.co/JuytC5KxWw pic.twitter.com/PIsBaH24y3 — Okami Games (@Okami13_) December 23, 2022

Even without Starfield and Redfall being headlining acts on Xbox in 2022, it is probably safe to assume that both will be making significant appearances at Xbox’s and Bethesda’s upcoming showcase rumored for early next year. Bethesda took to Twitter to reveal its space-themed role-playing game Starfield would now launch in the first half of 2023, meaning people may potentially need to wait as long as a year before a new role-playing game hits shelves.

Redfall is an upcoming first-person shooter from Austin-based Arkane Studios, with Bethesda Softworks set to publish Redfall. While that might be a disappointment for some, the good news is it is going to be available for day one on Xbox Game Pass, which allows for a larger number of people to play the game. Twitter user Okami Games recently updated on Twitter to say the date was moved up within about 6 weeks, which makes sense as now Xbox may have extra time between the Red falls launch date trailer release and its imminent arrival.