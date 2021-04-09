Redmi Note 10 Series Users Reportedly Complaining To Redmi About Touch And Screen Flickering Issues

Earlier last month in India, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series, which includes Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 smartphones. New users now report touch-screen problems, slow down phones, and even screen flickering. It is stated that in all three models these problems occur. Redmi India has not yet released an official comment to the Company when referring to user comments on Twitter.

Redmi Note 10 Lineup – What’s Happening With Touch & Screen Flickering Issues

Few users reported their handsets were periodically unresponsive. Also, one customer complained that his Redmi Note 10 was very tricky. Most consumers have problems when typing their versions. A customer who claims to have his product replaced after some problems said the brand new device has the same touchpoints as well. You can have a look at a few of the tweets by the users down below:

Kya koi Redmi note 10 PRO Max me kuch touch issues face kar rahe hai? mere wale me jab mai google docs me kuch type kar raha hu to cursor automatically upar ki line me pahuch jata hai, and koi fingers touch nahi ho rahi fir bhi..🤔🤔@RaoSumukh @IndiCoder18 @techstarsrk — Naman Dwivedi (AndroWide) (@naman_nan) April 3, 2021

@Xiaomi I pruchased redmi note 10 on 18 th of March, its touch is unresponsive and the phone has become very slow.Reached out to amazon but of no use.I received a defective mobile @RedmiSupportIN @RedmiIndia @amazon — RanjithK (@kalvakanny) April 2, 2021

Many users face problems with touch reactivity. This means the mouse goes haywire without the touch feedback as the users begin clicking on their smartphones. Some people also mention problems with slowdown and failure to respond sometimes.

Besides the problems with contact reaction, many consumers still have problems with interface flickering. The higher-end Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max are screened for no obvious cause, as mentioned in the user comments. Also, in the dark mode, the flickering would be visible.

Also, one user says that he only allowed the 120Hz refresh rate to face the display flicker issue. The monitor performs well at 60Hz, which is a deception.

@geekyranjit @Dhananjay_Tech I started using redmi note 10 pro today and I noticed minor screen flickering issues when on 120Hz but the same is not on 60Hz, are you facing the same or is it just me ? Also is it software or a hardware issue ? — Mridul Verma (@Mridul_549) April 4, 2021

Now, while some users who complain about this problem have been reported by Xiaomi, the company still has not published a comment.

Thus, if you use a series system Redmi Note 10, check if you have the same problem and let us know about it in the comments below. We recommend you wait for an official word from Xiaomi for those who are looking to purchase a Note 10 unit over the next few weeks.

Is Xiaomi Replacing the Redmi Note 10 Series?

One consumer reported that his friend had similar issues and had a repair computer for his latest Redmi Note 10. However, the replacement computer presumably suffered the same problems.

Then he took it to a licensed repair center, where the technicians assured him it was not a hardware issue. In this way, they told him before removing the computer to wait for the app upgrade.

.@MiIndiaSupport @MiIndiaFC one of friend bought a new phone of Xiomi Redmi note 10 on 18th march and he started facing touch issues from 20th march means he couldn't type properly. he applied for replacement and he got the phone replaced with new IMEI no. on 1st of April. pic.twitter.com/JxjXhosSni — Adv. Tarun sharma (@AdvTarun93) April 6, 2021

