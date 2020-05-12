Refrens secured Funding From Paytm Founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma and others

Refrens, a Bangalore based startup that offers free payments, invoicing and expense management systems, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding from a group of angel investors, including the Anupam Mittal (Founder of Shaadi.com) and Vijay Sharma (Founder of Paytm).

The investment round also saw participation from The Collective Fund, Mumbai based early-stage fund firstcheque, Amiya Pathak of Ezcred, Gireesh Subramaniam of Freshworks, Sujayath Ali, and Naveneetha Krishnan – Founders of Voonik.com, and others.

The startup, as of now, has plans to use the new funds for expanding the reach of the platform and adding freelancer friendly financial services.

Naman Sarawagi, Founder, Refrens, said,

“Freelancers and soloists are the future of work. We are building an important platform to enable them to get payments faster and get more work. It’s really encouraging to have some of the most prominent entrepreneurs in the Indian startup ecosystem to put their trust on us for this endeavour.”

