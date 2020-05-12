Doceree secured a million dollar in seed funding

Doceree, a New Jersey headquartered online marketing platform for the pharmaceutical brands, has now secured $1 million in the seed funding round led by the Kumar Gaurav, Founder, and CEO of marketing platform Beyond Codes along with some other angel investors in India and US.

The health technology startup will use the funds for customer acquisition, and scaling of business in India and the US noted the announcement.

Doceree uses the AI-supported identity resolution software Espyian which narrows down the targeted doctor out of similar-looking profiles from the medical networking platform, medical journals, social networking sites, and telemedicine platforms.

“In the healthcare space, there is a huge data that lies underutilised which when used efficiently can drastically change the way physicians are engaged. It is still hard for pharmaceutical brands to approach physicians on the digital medium,” Jain, co-founder and CEO of Doceree said.

Comments

comments