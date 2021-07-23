Register as a VIP in Grand Theft Auto: GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto V is out now and ready to be played. The game is set against a bleak backdrop of Los Santos. Los Santos once a booming metropolis is now just space amidst economic uncertainty and chaos, filled with phonies and schemers. The game is a wonderful display of storytelling and gameplay in which you the player in and out of the lives of the three main characters. The main characters are portrayed as Franklin, a hustler who is looking to make serious money, Michael an ex-con unable to find the opportune moment to retire, and Trevor who is fair to say a violet maniac looking for his next cheap high.

Excited to play GTA V well we’re excited to show you how to, read further

How to Register as a VIP in Grand Theft Auto V

Go to Interaction Menu Click on SecuroServ where you will have the option to ‘Register as a VIP’ Tap on the option and name your organization to become a VIP Back in the Interaction Menu, you will see SecuroServ VIP

Things to keep in mind while playing as a VIP

You cannot play with another organization with the same name and changing your name may come at a cost so choose an appropriate name

You are allowed to play for 4 hours as a VIP in free mode after which there will be a 12-hour gap where the option is unavailable to you.

There can only be 6 VIP’s in a session at any given time

You are given the option to fire and hire other players as bodyguards, with a limit of 3 bodyguards per VIP.

The Terminate option is available if you suspect any bodyguard of foul play

Things to keep in mind as a Bodyguard

All you need to do to become a bodyguard is open the Interactive Menu, tap on SecuroServ, and select the option ‘Looking for work’. Wait for someone who is looking for services and you are ready to go.

Your payouts reduce by 5% every time your VIP dies with a limit of 50%

A bodyguard can call in on a vehicle nearby if owned by the VIP

A way to rack up your RP is by driving your VIP which pumps up 600 RP and 400 riding along.