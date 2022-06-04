Reliance-Apollo Global approaches Walgreens’ Boots takeover deal

Reliance Industries and Apollo Global management are approaching giving a solid proposal to Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s pharmaceutical units Boots.

If the consortia funding agreement of Reliance and Apollo is passed then this will mark the expansion of the pharmaceutical units in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. If the tender is passed both Reliance and Apollo will own shares of the company although it’s not evident if the break-up of shares will be equal.

According to reports the probability of the two companies taking over Boots jointly has perked up in the recent weeks. This has been confirmed by the people taking part in the negotiation. The improved chances were raised after the owner of Supermarket group Asda and TDR capital (running under the same association) Issa Brothers were unwilling to raise their bid for the pharmaceutical chain Boots even after getting requested by Walgreens. Furthermore, the Issa brothers are assumed to have planned to move out of the race. Although Bloomberg’s information also stated the investors of the Issa brothers can rejoin the race if an adjustment is made after negotiation with Walgreens.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc had put its chemist and drugstore chain business for purchase last year in December. This was done in order to focus on the company’s home market. The company has calculated the value of Boots as around $8.8 billion. The investors had counted down its value to around $6.25 billion in the previously done non-biding rounds.

A Representative of Reliance Company said that the company does not believe in the suppositions and hearsays reported by the news channels as per their policy while it calculates its opportunities based on what might happen now and in the future. Moreover, the company has always made important announcements in obedience to its duty under the Securities Exchange Board of India Regulations 2015 and its commitments with the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, no remarks have been made by the representatives of Apollo Management and Wallgreens.

The two business giants are in talks with global banks and financial institutions to jointly bid for Boots. This funding will probably be the biggest supra national investment until today. The deal has not been finalized yet.

The attack on Ukraine by Russia has made funding for a dominant purchase very complicated in the market. Many powerful investors such as Sycamore Partners and CVC Capital Partners have moved out of the race.