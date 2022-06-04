Pokemon Unite Is Adding Delphox

Today, the Pokemon Unite official blog announced that the fan-favorite Fire/Psychic-type Delphox from Pokemon X and Y is joining the game’s free-to-play Pokemon Unite roster. The Pokemon Company and Pokemon UNITE announced that Generation VIs Fire-Psychic starter Pokemon, Delphox, is coming to Pokemon UNITE as a new playable character very soon. Pokemon Unite is packing a bit of heat with their latest roster addition hitting the stadium. Delphox is the fourth Fire-type Pokemon added to the Pokemon UNITEs lineup, joining Charizard, Talonflame, and Cinderace, two of which are also first-ever partner Pokemon.

While the exact moveset for Delphox is a mystery at this time, the Pokemon with Fox-type moves will be added to Pokemon Unite on June 8. The Fire/Psychic Pokemon Delphoxs arrival comes roughly one month after leaks claimed Fox Pokemon and Espeon would be the next additions to an already stacked lineup, so while nothing is confirmed, you can almost certainly bank on an Espeon announcement coming up soon, too.

Delphox is the third Pokemon to have psychic typing over the past five additions, following Azumarill and the fan-favorite Eevee Evolution, Espeon. While not much is known as to which movesets will contain it, or which types of strategies are better for Delphox, its utility with both fire and Psychic typings make it a well-rounded Pokemon for both new and veteran players. Delphox is known both for his strong Pyromancy ability and his paranormal insights, which should make him a unique and fun Pokemon to control.

It is very possible Delphox could also become a special attacker and could look a lot like its fire-type counterpart, Cinderace. One of the safer guesses is to guess one of his moves would be Mystical Flame since it was originally meant to be Delphoxs signature move. If it were not for issues with larger game mechanics, the fiery starter Delphox is technically an interesting addition on its own, and the flame animations might actually be quite nice to watch in-game.

