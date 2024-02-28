Renowned trader Peter Brandt Raises the Bitcoin Price Target to $200,000, elevating the target for the ongoing bull market cycle set to conclude in August/September next year from $120,000 to $200,000. Brandt, the CEO of Factor LLC, perceives Bitcoin’s upward move above a multi-month channel as a significant technical breakout.

He expressed this view in a recent post on social media platform X, estimating the conclusion of the current bull cycle by August or September 2025. “With the thrust above the upper boundary of the 15-month channel, the target for the current bull market cycle scheduled to end in Aug/Sep 2025 is being raised from $120,000 to $200,000. A close below last week’s low will nullify this interpretation.” – Peter Brandt

Analysts Echo Optimism Amid Bitcoin Price Predictions

Brandt’s optimistic forecast aligns with other projections anticipating higher Bitcoin prices, and that’s why Peter Brandt Raises the Bitcoin Price Target to $200,000. Studies emphasize the growth potential influenced by Bitcoin’s quadrennial reward halving events. Bloomberg analysts predict Bitcoin ETFs will surpass Gold ETFs in assets within the next two years. Historical trends and the upcoming April halving further support favourable conditions for aggressive rallies.

Brandt, however, warns against overzealous enthusiasm among Bitcoin investors, particularly cautioning against the trend of using “laser eyes” profile photos on social media, considering it a “contrary indicator.”

On Monday, Bitcoin reached its highest point in over two years, touching $57,000 before settling around $56,500. The cryptocurrency’s market capitalization surpassed $1.1 trillion once again, experiencing a 34% increase over the past 30 days, standing 18.5% below its all-time high of $69,000.

Bitcoin Thrusts Above 15-Month Channel Boundary

As Bitcoin surged to $57,000, Peter Brandt updated his price prediction, citing the breakout above the upper boundary of the 15-month channel.

In a post on social media platform X, Brandt shared a chart and explained that the revised target for the current bull market cycle, ending in Aug/Sep 2025, is now $200,000. However, he emphasized that a close below last week’s low could nullify this interpretation.

BTC Chart Analysis by Peter Brandt

Accompanying the announcement was a chart analysis by Brandt, illustrating the upward movement in Bitcoin’s price. The veteran trader highlighted the significance of the thrust above the 15-month channel boundary.

Brandt has previously emphasized the importance of a specific price pattern in sustaining Bitcoin’s bull trend. He referred to the pattern as “Hump…Slump…Pump…Dump,” asserting that it plays a crucial role in keeping the bull trend healthy.

Expressing his macro bias toward Bitcoin as a store of value against fiat currency devaluation, Brandt stated on January 18 that he sees BTC as a strong candidate for preserving value. Additionally, he shared scepticism about other cryptocurrencies, stating on January 6, “Bitcoin is primarily a store-of-value, and still has massive opportunities to appreciate. I think everything is junk, including ETH.”

Bitcoin Halving and SEC Chairman Warning

Contrary to popular beliefs about the impact of Bitcoin halving on prices, Brandt dismissed the hype, considering it much ado about nothing. He explained that while halving hype might temporarily influence prices, the reduction in supply as a percentage of daily volume is minimal. Moreover, Brandt warned against trusting Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), cautioning that Gensler has a track record of not protecting investors.

