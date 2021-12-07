Rep. Devin Nunes is resigning from Congress to be CEO of Trump’s new media company

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a close confidant of former President Donald Trump, is stepping down as CEO of Trump’s new media firm, which plans to build its own social media platform.

As the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee defended the former president throughout the investigation into Russian election meddling in 2016, Nunes drew praise from the right and anger from the left.

The California Republican will take over the Trump Media & Technology Group next month, giving up his position in the House of Representatives in the middle of his tenth term. According to the Fresh York Times, Nunes stated in an email to his supporters, “Recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most critical topics I believe in.

” Nunes, a longstanding foe of Big Tech who tried unsuccessfully to sue Twitter, may have faced new challenges in his reelection campaign. Nunes’ district would most likely be more difficult to win in 2022, according to draught California redistricting plans. He didn’t address any of this in his public remarks.

In a news statement from the Trump Media & Technology Group, Nunes said, “The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and speech without censorship.” “The United States of America made the Internet a reality, and an American corporation will be the one to restore it. President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world-class team that will fulfill this promise, and I am humbled and honored.”

Trump said in October that he will create a public business named TRUTH Social to launch the platform. The firm would be created by combining with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which is a shell corporation that generates funds only for the purpose of acquiring or merging with a private company. The venture’s many elements remained a mystery.

The shell business, Digital World Acquisition Corp., revealed in a filing on Monday, the same day as Nunes’ declaration, that it is being examined by federal regulators. When California Governor Gavin Newsom leaves office, he will call a special election to fill the remainder of Nunes’ term.

California Democrats applauded Nunes’ departure from Congress, despite Trump’s congratulations in the business press release. The party remarked on Twitter, “Devin Nunes has long been an embarrassment to California.” “It’s only fitting that he now resigns from Congress to further debase himself in the eyes of Donald Trump.”