Researchers Reportedly Working On A Medical Drug Delivery Device

Researchers are reportedly wokring on a new tech which is going to be a ‘medical drug delivery’ device which is going to be in a wearable tech. Wearable technologies enable pharmaceuticals to control exactly dose doses that can help reduce the risk of drug abuse while ensuring that patients receive medication smoothly.

Bexson Biomedical partnered with the Stevanato Group, an Italian medical technology firm, to produce a proprietary drug ketamine formulation, which could be deliverable via a wearable device.

Ketamine may be an efficient tool for pain management in very low infused doses, but it is difficult to prescribe outside the clinical environment because of its popularity as a street drug.

The wearable equipment of the Bexson system can be automatically programmed to treat and avoid pain by giving the patient a steady low dose of ketamine while ensuring that the medicine cannot be taken by the patient.

“We monitor supplies in a manner, which only gives the prescribed access to the medication,” says Sheldon Moberg, Bexson’s senior vice-president, drug delivery.

Moberg helped develop the world’s first Wireless Insulin Connection Glucose Meter for Diabetes — an early example of the usefulness of wearable medicines.

How Is The Work Going For The Wearable?

Bexson is working on wearable devices which could carry other drugs, including psychedelics like psilocybin, that require highly regulated doses.

Such devices may also contribute to curbing the opiate epidemic that grew with doctors overprescribe and patients using addictive painkiller pills.

The next thing is wearable delivery devices which, through sensors, can “dynamically adapt based on patient conditions,” says Moberg.

Must Read: https://techstory.in/poetry-ai-a-new-twist-to-creativity/