Tencent Unveils It’s Branded Red Magic Gaming Launched With 165Hz Refresh Rate Screen & 18GB Of RAM

The first smartphone to play in 2021 came. Tencent Nubia’s Red Magic 6 and the Red Magic 6 Pro have been presented today by Nubia in China. These are the first smartphones of the business to provide a better gaming experience after a strategic partnership with Tencent Games.

Nubia Red Magic 6 – Specification Details

The show must be the main attraction of the Nubia Red Magic 6. The Nubia-based 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display has a 20:9 lookout, 10-bit DCI-P3 color gamut depth, a contrasting ratio of 1000000:1, and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The most important thing about this is that the 165 Hz refresh rate is supported. The handset displays an 8ms response time and a 360Hz touch sample rate with a single finger on a 500Hz touch sample rate for a multi-finger response time of 8.8ms.

For conditions you do not know, check our article on the distinction between the rate of refreshment and the rate of touch sampling.

Nubia says more than 100 games are available which support the 165 Hz refresh rate and work with game brands including Tencent, NetEase, and more.

The Red Magic 6 operates with the Snapdragon 888 5G and Adreno 660 GPU flagships of the Qualcomm hood.

The LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 were combined with up to 12GB. To improve performance, the company also has a RAM boost technology. The laptop is running based on Android 11 in terms of software, Red Magic OS 4.0.

To keep the device cool during prolonged gaming sessions, Nubia has introduced liquid cooling technology ICE 6.0. The Red Magic 6 provides a triple camera configuration of 64MP AI in respect to optics.

The machine pulls juice from a large, fast charging 66W battery of 5,050mAh. The battery can be loaded up to 60% in 15 minutes and 100% in 38 minutes.

Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro – Specification Details

The same 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED touchscreen with 165Hz cooling rates as the ordinary Red Magic 6 sports Nubia Red Magic 6.

The chipset is still the same. The Red Magic 6 Pro uses a multi-dimensional cooling system for cooling ICE 6.0 with 7 layers and an integrated peripheral fan that can reach 20,000 rpm.

It has a cooling design with an aluminum-ice edge and has a cooling area of up to 18,000 m2. Nubia says it can successfully decrease the CPU temperature to 16 degrees Celsius through its refrigeration system.

New themes, the Tencent theme wallpaper, and an e-sport mode are available on the Red Magic 6 Pro Red Magic OS 4.0.

The device has a double voice sound cancellation algorithm for improved calling quality and decreased background noise during games. Also, you can also mount your telephone to a PC on a wider screen to play mobile games.

The Red Magic 6 Pro packs a smaller battery of 4500mAh but has a rapid charge of 120W. In 5 minutes the device will be loaded up to 50 percent.

Nubia has also unveiled a new Transparent edition for the Red Magic 6 Pro model, which is also the world’s first smartphone having 18GB of onboard RAM.

Price Availability

Red Magic 6 begins in China with a price tag of 3799 Yuan which converted to Indian currency will be RS. 42,700.

The next variant 8GB + 128GB is priced in China for CNY 3,799 which converted to Indian currency will be Rs. 42,700.

The next variant, which is 12GB + 128GB is priced in China for CNY 4,099 which is converted to Indian currency will be Rs. 46,000.

The last variant which is 12GB + 256GB is priced in China for CNY 4,399 which in converted price to Indian currency will be Rs. 49,500.

The total of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage’s global pricing is likely to change. Red Magic announces the release plans for the international market on 16 March.

Red Magic 6 Pro edition the 12GB + 128GB is priced in China for CNY 4,399 which is converted to Indian currency will be Rs. 49,500.

The next variant, which is 12GB + 256GB is priced in China for CNY 4,799 which converted to Indian currency is Rs. 53,999.

The last variant, which is 16GB + 256GB which is priced in China for CNY 5,299 and converted to be Indian currency will cost Rs. 59,600.

Whereas the Red Magic 6 Pro transparent edition’s first variant which is 16GB + 256GB which is priced at CNY 5,599 which converted to Indian currency will be Rs. 62,999.

Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro Transparent edition’s 18GB + 512GB is the first phone in the world to come with 18GB RAM which I priced in China for CNY 6,599 which converted to Indian currency will be Rs. 74,200.

Must Read: https://techstory.in/mncs-and-ai-the-symbiotic-relationship/