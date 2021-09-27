Resident Evil 4 VR will be released on 21st October

Halloween is just a month away and Oculus has announced Resident Evil 4 VR the VR adaptation of the popular 2005 horror-survival game slated to be released on 21st October. The game for Oculus Quest 2 will be released on Oculus Store according to publisher Oculus Studios and developer Armature Studios. Resident Evil 4 VR will be published on October 20 for Quest 2 on the Oculus Store, publisher Capcom and developers announced armature studios.

A new extended gameplay trailer was released today and confirmed that Resident Evil 4 VR will be exclusive on Oculus Quest 2. The announced release date also means the game will be available at Facebook’s annual Connect AR / VR developer conference, which begins this year as usual on October 28. Capcom set the launch date for October by showing new gameplay material and a trailer.

A new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR has been released online, presenting the first notable look at the title, developed since it was first announced in partnership between Capcom, Oculus Studios, and Armature Studios. The trailer gave us a first look at Leon getting into action whom we saw last during his pre-alpha appearance back in April at Oculus Gaming Showcase, The character is on a mission to save the President’s daughter from a mad cult in Europe. The trailer is the best look we’ve got at the game since the following shots in April. The gameplay trailer also gives a good idea of what to expect when the Quest 2 version of the title is released later next month.

According to Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 headset, Resident Evil 4 VR will support both full-motion movements and more conventional means of traveling in VR, such as teleporting between different locations. The game is said to have locomotion modes both standing and sitting, with options such as teleportation, spatial movement, and smooth forward movement with the analog sticks. Without spoiling too much, here’s a full hands-on preview of the game you can read more about here. Resident Evil 4 is a refreshing reinterpretation of Capcom’s beloved survival horror masterpiece that makes it seem like something completely new.

The game is included with characters like Evil Ash, Henrietta, the Army of Darkness, and the Evil Dead 2. so players can enjoy the game either as heroes or demons. Players can pull their weapons, items, and holsters from their virtual bodies, while the trailer also shows us how the puzzle game has been redesigned for VR.

Players can play the VR variant by sitting, standing, or moving through the game world through teleportation with the analog sticks of Oculus Touch controllers or spatial movements, for example. Weapons in the game are physical objects, i.e. You can interact with them via menus or grab them with your person. The trailer also shows the different types of weapons that will appear throughout the game.

The game is not the first to feature cutscenes in the original third-person format, including those associated with Resident Evil 4 according to Facebook and many fast-paced time events. The developers of the VR version of the action game “Resident Evil 4” also presented gameplay teasers demonstrating puzzles, attacks on enemies, and reloading weapons.

The trailer showcases the intense gameplay you can expect in your headsets and is the first footage the players have seen since the Oculus team showed pre-alpha footage of Resident Evil 4 at a presentation earlier this year. It is wonderful that Capcom’s classic action-horror mix is finally finding its way into a new form of media, the last of which has been presented to countless console players for generations, even if it is limited to the existing exclusive Oculus Quest 2. The latest iteration of the joint remake of the game, which follows on from Skyrim’s launch on October 21, is more than just a VR port. In other Survival Horror News, Naughty Dog has explained the multiplayer game Last of Us and when it is finished, more staff will be hired for the project.

No matter how many times you’ve seen the story, the Resident Evil 4 remake will be different when it comes out on October 21 on Oculus Quest 2. The game is played from the first-person perspective, similar to the perspective we got from Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7. The original version of the game was published on GameCube in 2005 but has since been ported to PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and other platforms. Facebook has not shared any possible plans to bring Resident Evil 4VR to Oculus desktop platforms, but the company has discussed the games which will appear on desktops, PCs, and consoles.