Resident Evil 7 Sells 10 Million Copies

Resident Evil 7 reached a new sale record of 10 million copies, making it Capcom’s second best-selling game to date. Resident Evil 7, often described as one of the creepiest games on the market, has reached another impressive milestone, becoming the best-selling game in the franchise.

In an announced press release, Capcom announced that the first game in the series, which will ship in double-digit million copies, marks a new milestone for the company. “Resident Evil 7 will be the first Resident Evil game to ship ten million units worldwide. It should be noted that these are copies that are sent to retailers, as opposed to sold copies that are purchased by players. Capcom also pointed out that total shipments of all Resident Evil games since the first title in 1996 now exceed 100 million units.

In fact, the game sold 9.8 million copies when we last reported on it in August. In 2020, the series established a new record for Capcom and became the company’s first to sell more than 100 million copies – records in history. Resident Evil 7 shipped more than 1 million copies in the fiscal year following its release, and a total of 10 million copies have been shipped. When it started out as a first-person survival horror game, Resident Evil 7 was scary. It topped several charts and was one of the scariest horror games ever.

According to Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad, Resident Evil 7 is the first game in the series to break the record without relying on remakes or re-releases. The current reissue of another Resident Evil game, Resident Evil 6, recently reached one million, which brings the total number of games sold to 7.8 million. So, given the aforementioned 28 million for all Resident Evil games and the fact that Resident Evil 5 currently is selling around 900,000 units, it can be assumed that this is not enough to bring a title closer to the 10 million mark. While Capcom did not provide a breakdown of data by platform, it added additional details on how sales made the game the best-selling game of all time, behind only Monster Hunter World (17.3 million).

As part of its recent growth in digital download sales, Capcom has been working on strategic pricing of titles and seasonal events to increase discounts to boost demand from a wider range of players. In this promotion, Capcom benefited from synergies between the two titles and released bundles with the game. In the fiscal year preceding the release of the sequel, Capcom reached sales of over 1 million units, making it the first release in the series to break the 10-million cumulative global shipments mark.

Some fans consider Resident Evil 5, which is more of an action game than a horror game, to be one of the lesser entries in the Resident Evil series owing to its change in tone from the previous games. This recording seemed controversial at the time, but the fans were more than satisfied with the good performance. YouTubers, casual gamers, and survival horror game enthusiasts all played.

The Resident Evil Franchise went through a major dramatic shift from its original third-person perspective to a new first-person perspective to provide a more immersive and overwhelming horror experience and got highly praised from major review sites and other media. Inspired by the 1981 Evil Dead film, the developers decided to reduce the next episode to a single location and immerse the player in a first-person perspective, returning the series to its roots of survival horror.

The Resident Evil series has brought some of the most recognizable characters and creatures in all games to life, inspiring live-action movies, animated films, television shows, merchandise, novels, comics, and even a stage show in Japan.