Resident Evil Village To Be Launched on May 7

The next chapter in the iconic horror series is set to be released the same day, and we’ll see a visit from franchise darling Chris Redfield. Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil Village, the sequel to the popular horror action-adventure game, will hit stores on May 7.

The search leads Ethan to expect much more than he had expected following the death of his best friend and Resident Evil roommate Chris.

The latest entry combines the pulsating action of Resident Evil 4 with the eerie atmosphere of the original game and continues the story of Ethan Winters, who goes in search of his best friend Chris. PlayStation 5 owners can try the game today and pre-orders will start in time for the Christmas period on May 7.

In January we got our first Resident Evil Showcase, which took a first look at gameplay, confirmed the latest version of the game, and announced the Maiden demo for PlayStation 5. Since then, we have seen a number of new screenshots of what it looks like on the PlayStation 4 Pro, and today the development team revealed some new details, including features reminiscent of the original game, such as the use of 3D graphics and a new sound system. Capcom will have more to show at the Capcom E3 press conference in Los Angeles, California on May 7, but we will have more details on the new features and gameplay in the coming days.



As part of the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise, which begins in March 2021, Capcom has announced that “Resident Evil Village” will include a free multiplayer experience called “Residents Evil Verse,” which will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Players can choose from a fan-favorite roster, each with its own unique skills, which they must master in the battle for control of one of the four playable characters of the game.

The demo lasts only about 15 minutes and can be downloaded for free from the PS Store, but if the player is defeated in battle, his character mutates into a bioweapon that takes revenge on his enemy. Capcom released a demo version for the second game of Resident Evil 4, Maiden in January, which allowed players to try out the game’s further history – part of the story taking place in Lady Dimitrescus Castle.

Capcom also confirmed that it will release a second, more battle-oriented demo across all platforms in the spring. The game has since been confirmed for PS4 and Xbox One as well as the PlayStation Store, and Capcom has finally confirmed that the game will be released on PS2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4, with the possibility of playing it at the Tokyo Game Show in 2020. This new demo is available for free on the Playstation Store on May 7, but it’s multiplatform, according to Capcom.



Now we know that this date is closer, but not exactly, as the game is actually scheduled for May. The good news from the Resident Evil Showcase is that a 60-minute pre-release demo will be available in the US on May 7, 2019, just days before the official release. This is the best news we know about the upcoming game now, as the 60 Minutes demo was only available last year on the Tokyo Game Show. Players can not only download and play it before deciding whether to buy it or not, but also download it for free.

PlayStation 4 and 5 players will be even happier as they had an 8 hour and 30-minute window to play it.

Resident Evil Village will officially launch on May 7, 2021, across all platforms, and promises to be the biggest resident Evil experience yet. Players can experience it for 60 minutes on their platform of choice. After all, the evil fans on PS5 and PS4 have an 8 hour and 30-minute window to experience a part of it.

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7, 2021, and you can pre-order it now and have it for free on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store.

Resident Evil Village continues the story of Ethan Winters, who has been set in motion by the return of one of the most iconic characters from the original Resident Evil series. This latest entry combines the pulsating action of previous games in the series with a new twist on the classic horror genre. PlayStation 5 owners can get their hands on a free upgrade to the PS5 version starting today, with pre-orders starting at 10 a.m. PT on May 7, 2017.