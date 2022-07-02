Responses Pile Up On Twitter As Fans Mourn The Loss Of Popular YouTuber Technoblade

The digital world too can be swayed by emotions. The number of responses and reactions piling up on Twitter following the death of the popular YouTuber Technoblade attests to this fact. The 23-year-old had a notable fan following on YouTube and a dear place within the hearts of his followers who are clearly aghast with the news of his demise. Technoblade became popular through his commentaries on videos of him playing Minecraft. After all, it will not be an exaggeration to say that Minecraft is an emotion in itself. Well, Hazel Grace Lancaster made us realize the importance of being loved deeply if not widely. Safe to say that this young man managed to achieve both.

A Final Letter Of Farewell

Technoblade’s father announced the news of his son’s death through a video posted on his son’s YouTube account, and if that is not emotional enough, he also read a letter written by the young man for his followers before he succumbed to cancer.

With over 11 million subscribers on YouTube, Technoblade was quite popular on YouTube. His commentary on the game with a touch of humor helped him carve a space for himself in the digital domain and attain a huge number of followers. Although the primary focus of his videos was the game itself, he once revealed the news of his cancer diagnosis to his followers. And the final letter he wrote for his followers before he breathed his last added to the already emotional atmosphere.

Technoblade’s real name was Alex, and this was revealed by his father in a video titled “So Long Nerds” in which he read out the letter his son wrote. The letter began with, “Hello, everyone. Technoblade here. If you are watching this, I am dead.” In his videos, Technoblade chose to remain faceless and he let his voice do all the magic. However, in the video, his father also shared some of his pictures with his dear ones. The letter also reflects the fact that the young man found his happy place in these YouTube videos and gaming. This is evident in his words, “If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time. Those were the happiest years of my life.”

The news was indeed heartbreaking for his followers, and their shock and sadness are well reflected in the tweets that keep piling up on Twitter.

Words seem rather superficial in the face of such a terrible loss. Well, it’s safe to say that Alex will be remembered.

We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. 🐷👑🗡️ — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 1, 2022

Technoblade is a fucking legend. From being a massive fan, to one of his actual friends, I can’t describe how thankful I am to have been in his life.

I just know he’s strategizing in heaven on how to beat God. This isn’t a joke. look at the screenshot. rest in peace pic.twitter.com/ntb2C5bdLM — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) July 1, 2022

I'll never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play… and the dude still carried us to win the entire fucking event. Rest in peace, big guy. You'll always be a legend. — Schlatt (@jschlatt) July 1, 2022

Words cannot describe how we, the entire Hypixel Team, are feeling today. Technoblade will always be remembered as one of our best, right from the start. Simon has released a statement from himself and the Hypixel Team, you can find it here > https://t.co/5HYjKsCYs4 pic.twitter.com/y04OFQ6q2E — Hypixel Server (@HypixelNetwork) July 1, 2022

