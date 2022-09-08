Returnal PC Port Reportedly Spotted In GDC Presentation

Returnal PC port is reportedly spotted in a GDC Presentation, which could very well get revealed very soon. As Alexander Battaglia from Digital Foundry has pointed out, the eventual confirmation of the PC port was revealed at the Game Developers Conference presentation on the VFX for Returnal.

If another PlayStation-exclusive title does come out for PC just as quickly as fans are expecting it to and a daily update from Oregon suggests that is happening that would make four new Sony first-party titles available for PC this year. PlayStation has been slow-but-surely porting its exclusives to PC, so it seems like it is just a matter of time until we hear an official announcement about the PC port for Returnal.

Returnal's presentation from GDC on its VFX and particle work is really cool – but I enjoy the bonus it has of once again confirming the PC version. Debug, readout!

Link to presentation:https://t.co/slu0GIEu12 pic.twitter.com/xz4CUxqqU3 — Alexander Battaglia (@Dachsjaeger) September 5, 2022

Based on the latest SteamDB database record update, it appears that the game will be supported on the Steam Controller, in addition to Steam Deck, which again suggests that there is an announcement for PC imminently. The PC port of Returnal and its Steam Deck compatibility has not been somewhat officially revealed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Nothing has been confirmed directly yet from both Housemarque and Sony, but at the moment, the Returnal PC port is a public secret. There is no official word yet from the Sonys side, nor Housemarque, that will confirm Housemarques stellar third-person shooter is coming to PC. A return would be a bit of a cornerstone for PlayStation on PC, as PlayStations has not brought any recent PS5 exclusives to PC so far (though has promised The Last of Us Remastered at some point). If PlayStation gives Returnal another exclusive, with as much care as the game’s previous PC arrivals, then being able to play it in higher resolutions, and on PC of course, will be a fantastic thing.