Review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Headphones for INR 14,999

Skullcandy is one of the best brands for audio products that serve almost all price tags ranging from affordable to premium. The latest pair of headphones launched by Skullcandy is the Crusher ANC which stands for Active Noise Cancellation. These minimal looking headphones are one of the most affordable among all premium headsets in the market and are priced at just INR 14,999. This price tag demands a premium product and that is exactly what Skullcandy is offering with the Crusher ANC- the personalized Noise Cancelling Wireless pair of Headphones.

The Skullcandy’s premium headphones offer three main features that include an Adjustable Sensory Bass, Personal Sound and Active Noise Cancellation. In the review unit that we have personally analyzed, the bass of the product was its highlight in most scenarios. Skullcandy’s inclusion of Sensory Bass on the Crusher ANC is phenomenal and are powered through multiple patented drivers. Users can adjust the level of the base through their headphones to enjoy the best sounds suited for their ears.

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC is the next level to the Crusher headphones which featured a similar design with the bass slider but a much higher price tag. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is a premium feature in earphones and headphones and for a product that costs INR 14,999. The ANC feature better be good and trust us, it is what it’s price tag shouts- Premium!

Skullcandy Crusher ANC: Review

Well, if you are a fan of a simple-looking headphone design, something which does not shout for attention and looks premium at the same time too, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC should be your go-to. The headset is an ‘over the ear’ style design that covers your ears completely with its big rounded cups. This is a good thing when it comes to passive noise isolation as the cup offers you a great fit with complete covering, something which cannot be expected from an ‘on the ear’ headphones. As far as our review goes, these Skullcandy headphones do not leak sound, even at peak volumes, only minimal that too at full volume. All thanks to the soft yet thick padding that covers the cup of the headphones. The headphones fold inward for travel convenience and are charged with a USD Type-C cable (Thank you Skullcandy!). The headphones are even accompanied by a snug carry case that lets you take your headphones wherever you go.

In the Box:

Crusher ANC Wireless Headphones

Backup AUX Cable

USB Type-C charging cable

User Guide

Protective Travel Case

Skullcandy Crusher ANC: Features

The premium headphones by Skullcandy are everything one needs for casual listening. The right and left earcups are both touch-sensitive that toggle features on and off. The left earcup of the Skullcandy Crusher ANC headphones includes controls for Noise Cancellation with double press and a slider for adjusting the sensory bass. The outer section of the headphones’ left cup is touch-sensitive that controls the ambient mode. When Ambient mode is enabled, it filters the outside noise into the headphones for an ambient effect. Honestly, it works wonders when you’re working on a project with your co-workers and one of them calls out your name; with ambient mode on, you will be able to hear what’s going on around you while still enjoying your music. This feature is something opposite to the Active Noise Cancellation.

On the other side, the right cup is equipped with the volume controls and the USD Type-C charging port along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Double tapping on the right cup will turn on voice assistant when your Skullcandy Crusher ANC is connected with your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Features include:

Adjustable Sensory Bass

Personal Sound

Bluetooth 5 Wireless Technology

Built-in Tile Tracker

Digital Active Noise Cancellation

Up to 24 hours battery life including Rapid Charge

Adjustable Sensory Bass: When using the Skullcandy Crusher ANC, the music that you’ve heard a hundred times before will sound different on these headphones. Different good! The immersive sound that is delivered through these headphones are absolutely stunning and Skullcandy gives credit to its combined technologies that deliver a much deeper and rich sound. The Skullcandy Crusher ANC combines Personal sound with ANC technology and Adjustable sensory bass that results in a flawless and unique listening experience.

Personal Sound: The Crusher ANC uses its own app for enabling personal sound wherein users can adjust their sound levels according to their personal listening experience. The personal sound combined with the overall package delivered by Skullcandy makes these headphones worth their price.

Bluetooth 5.0: Skullcandy Crusher ANC uses Bluetooth 5.0 for stronger connections which work best with its 40mm driver diameter. In my personal experience, the Bluetooth connectivity of the device is fabulous as casual listening means casual attitude and nobody likes to constantly be reminded to stay close to your smartphone for better connections. These headphones pair instantaneously with the smartphones as you turn them on.

Build-in Tile tracker: Don’t remember where you put your Skullcandy Crusher ANCs? Don’t worry! These headphones have built-in Tile tracker that will let you know the location of your Crusher ANCs if they are hiding anywhere near and even let you see where they were connected last. Not many headphones come with this premium feature, Sony and JBL?

Digital Noise Cancellation: Music is important and sound quality is even more important for many people out there. Digital ANC feature is common in earphones and headphones these days but when it is delivered by the Skullcandy Crusher ANC, it has a different feel to it. In my personal experience, these headphones analyse your outside environment and cuts outside noise for crystal clear sound quality. This elimination of outside noise will let you create a world of your own when putting your headphones on. Get ready to feel the music and get touched by the same lyrics you’ve been hearing for a long time now; it is always like the first time with the Skullcandy Crusher ANC.

Battery Life: One of the main concerns for Bluetooth audio products and especially when they are equipped with Active Noise Cancellation as it tends to drink up the juice faster. Officially, the battery is said to last for 24 hours but we all know that it depends mainly on ANC and Bass adjustment. Personally, I was able to juice out 18 hours of battery with ANC turned on and a bass slider adjusted in the middle which is pretty decent for headphones in this price range. However, it is never enough!

Skullcandy Crusher ANC: Pros and Cons

Pros:

Clean look and detailed sound

Comfortable ‘over the year’ headphones

Active Noise Cancellation

Tile Tracker in-built

Adjustable bass

Cons:

Looks minimal

Accidental touches activate Ambient Mode very easily

Skullcandy Crusher ANC: Price and Verdict

All in all, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC is a wonderful pair of headphones that directly compete against the Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose 700 ANC. Both of these products are at the peak of their ANC game but the Crusher’s ANC sounds overwhelming in front of these big players, especially in this price category, which is a good thing! However, for casual listeners, there is absolutely no listening fatigue involved with these headphones. In my personal opinion, I used these headphones continuously for several hours and they were perfectly fitted and absolutely no heaviness whatsoever.

The pair looks stylish and minimal at the same time and offers a clean and crystal clear sound which is worth its money. The drivers and other features combined will give the users a unique signature sound effect to songs while listening and the idea of giving an adjustable bass slider is all people need. You don’t need it right now, but you definitely will once you’ve used it.

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC is originally priced at INR 29,999 but on the official website, they are currently offered at a discounted price of INR 14,999. Grab yours today, the performance is worth the money.

Rating: 4.1/5