Several popular gaming titles like Assassin’s Creed are available for up to 80% off

For all the single gamers out there, this valentines day has many offers to keep you occupied. There are a lot of games that are available at discounts and not just a 5-10% slash but up to 80%. The games included in the sale are popular titles like Assassin’s Creed and not the ones that get skipped on. At the same time, the discount spans across Steam, Epic Games, Bethesda Launcher, Rockstar games launcher and more. The sale began on 9th February and will last till 21st Feb. So, even if we are a little late bringing the offer to you, it’s not too late to grab your favourite gaming titles cheap.

Some best gaming titles discounts

There are over 200 titles on the sale and almost all of them have got discounts like never before. So, its almost sure that you will find the game that you are looking for at a cheaper rate. Some games might have already sold out while many games will be available at a discounted price for the full-time period of the sale. If you are an Assasins’s Creed fan, the Brotherhood-deluxe edition will cost Rs 329 (67% off) while the odyssey deluxe edition will cost Rs 937 (75% off). Some other games like the Far Cry 5, Watch Dogs 2 will also be available at steep discounts. There is a very high chance that any game you are looking for might be available at cheap rates and so its best to do proper research before purchasing.

Such sales are a dream come true for many gamers as it is not easy for everyone to purchase games at full prices. And even though cracks are available they are illegal and don’t give nearly the same experience. Which gaming titles are you going to purchase in the sale? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

