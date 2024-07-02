Do you know where Revolut comes from? This is one of those new banking apps from Britain that have been making so much buzz around now. After years of losses, last year we finally got into the black and are now starting to make a profit. Let me take you what is being prepared for you and feast on the story that I am going to tell as the cooking continues.

A Big Turnaround

Envisage being paid for years, and reaching the summit of difficult work and many challenges, only for those challenges to slide back down to the bottom of the hill. That was Revolut, until last year Marie Sharp still had his position there. Their revenue rose to a staggering £1 from a paltry £556 million earlier. A total number of $8 billion ($2. 27 billion) was spent in this region. This helped them to make a pre-tax profit of £438 million ($553 million). After that, finally some positive news for those who invested in Revolut with big banknotes.

Investors Breathing Easy

Just imagine how Index Ventures, Softbank Vision Fund 2, and Balderton Capital, key shareholders of Revolut, are feeling right now. It has tripled its investments in the company since 2015 and has justice been rewarded for its resolve. It is somewhat similar to the rice seed that is planted in the fields and it takes years to harvest the first grain. Oh well, it appears the tree is finally blooming, that is the greatest thing to have happened to that tree.

Customer Boom

Looking at the future, one of the major advantages which can contribute to Revolut’s success is the dramatic growth of the customer base. They also obtained a further 12 million new users, taking the current global tally up to a remarkable 38 million in 38 different countries. It is like if the entire people of Canada wake up one day and decide or begin to use Revolut.

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Nik Storonsky noted that, “Our customer base is growing at incredible rates, and a diverse business model provides unmatched efficiency, financial outcome. ” This is like saying ‘more people are joining hence more money.’

Earning Money in Various Aspects

The key sources of revenue for Revolut are as follows. As customer numbers rose, card and interchange charges went up by 59% to £486m. Also, more people are using their wealth platform, particularly for crypto trading, which also generates an additional £395 million. It is like having several taps of water, all pouring water into a pile.

The Banking License Saga

As a matter of fact, things get a little complicated here. Revolut has been seeking a U. K. banking license since 2021. Otherwise, they can’t provide some banking services such as various loans or the same level of deposits as the most branch banks.

Nik Storonsky attributed the delays to this, noting that they remain determined to get that license and move to other markets. The chairman, Martin Gilbert, said that they are in touch with the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to sort out the issue.

Politics and the Unpredictability of Events

Adding to this drama, the clock is ticking for a significant general election in the U.K., which may usher in a new Labour government that has different objectives. This political upheaval could potentially stall Revolut’s license even more. It is like shooting at a moving object – you go ahead and shoot and before you know it, the object has shifted its position.

Looking Ahead

To be precise, Revolut is not idle while waiting to receive a banking license and develop new services. They are planning to IPO of $500 million where existing shareholders involving employees can sell some of their stakes. Such a move could easily put the value of the company at over $40 billion. The last time that they did a funding round was in 2021, which valued them at $33 billion.