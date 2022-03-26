Ricardo Salinas Pliego met with Nayib Bukele to offer support for the country’s Bitcoin agenda

Mexico’s Ricardo Salinas Pliego met with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to offer support for the country’s Bitcoin agenda. Salinas visited to offer support for the country’s Bitcoin agenda. He was accompanied by Max Keiser, founder of the Bitcoin company, Core Labs. The billionaire plans to keep his Bitcoin stash for the next 30 years.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego met with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele

In the footsteps of other crypto leaders visiting the country, Mexico’s third-richest person, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, paid a visit to El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to offer support for the country’s Bitcoin agenda.

Salinas, who was accompanied by Max Keiser, received one Bitcoin from Bukele before discussing, among other things, how El Salvador’s new Bitcoin Securities laws, which are currently being debated in the country’s legislature, can be utilized to turn the country into a global financial hub and increase GDP.

Grupo Elektra, a major financial services company and specialty shop in Latin America with operations in over five countries, including El Salvador, is owned by the wealthy billionaire, which explains his visit in part. Last year, his Elektra merchant outlets began accepting Bitcoin payments after integrating the lightning network.

“I am sure that only with freedom can we evolve as a civilization and I am sure that Bitcoin is the currency of freedom,” Salinas, or ‘uncle Ricky’ as Bukele calls him tweeted after the meeting.

The long-time Bitcoin advocate has previously said that Bitcoin accounts for 10% of his overall net worth and that he plans to keep his bitcoin stash for the next 30 years.

The Central American nation has been attracting a lot of attention from global firms, businesses, and crypto pundits due to its friendly financial incentives, with Bukele’s Administration leading efforts to make El Salvador the Bitcoin capital of the world after making the cryptocurrency legal tender last year.

Binance’s CZ and El Salvador’s President Bukele talked about bitcoin investment potential during their conversation, according to El Diario, the country’s most widely circulated newspaper.

El Salvador’s strategic initiatives were also of interest to Binance’s CEO. El Salvador postponed the sale of a bitcoin bond the day prior, sparking speculation that CZ might launch a charm offensive.

