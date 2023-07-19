Riding High to Rock Bottom: VanMoof, Renowned E-Bike Startup, Declares Bankruptcy in The Netherlands

VanMoof, the e-bike startup that received substantial funding from venture capitalists, is facing a difficult phase. Despite making a last-ditch effort to avoid bankruptcy, Amsterdam’s court has officially declared bankruptcy for three of the company’s Dutch legal entities: VanMoof Global Holding B.V., VanMoof B.V., and VanMoof Global Support B.V. To keep VanMoof operational, the court has appointed two trustees to explore the possibility of selling the company’s assets to a third party.

It’s important to note that these proceedings do not affect legal entities outside of The Netherlands. VanMoof stores in San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, and Tokyo are still open, while the rest have been closed.

Guidance for Customers during Challenging Times

The company has provided some guidance for its customers during this challenging time. They have offered information on unlocking a bike without using the app, should the app service cease to work, making it usable. However, bike repairs are currently halted, and refunds are temporarily paused, with uncertainty about when and if they will be processed. For suppliers, the company has shared relevant information in a FAQ section regarding its current situation.

Below is the statement that the company shared with Techcrunch:

On 17 July 2023, the court of Amsterdam withdrew the suspension of payment proceedings of the Dutch legal entities VanMoof Global Holding B.V., VanMoof B.V., and VanMoof Global Support B.V. and declared these entities bankrupt.

The two administrators, Mr. Padberg and Mr. De Wit have been appointed trustees. The trustees are continuing to assess the situation at VanMoof. They are investigating the possibilities of a re-start out of bankruptcy using an asset sale to a third party so that the activities of VanMoof can be continued.

The VanMoof legal entities outside the Netherlands are not in insolvency proceedings.

There will be no further comments at this time.

Potential Solutions and Support for VanMoof Customers

The Dutch startup has faced a series of challenging weeks. Initially, they halted sales, citing technical difficulties, but later revealed it was intentional to catch up on production and orders. This decision did not sit well with their customers, who grew increasingly frustrated and took to social media to express their concerns about the quality of the bikes and after-sales service.

Adding to the troubles, the company has been facing financial difficulties, depleting its cash reserves and struggling to secure additional funding to avoid insolvency and meet its financial obligations. As a result, they had to seek legal protection by asking for an official suspension of payment provision, allowing them to postpone paying their bills. At the same time, they work on restructuring their finances with the help of administrators.

The provision’s primary aim is to prevent bankruptcy, offering creditors a chance to recover owed amounts and maintain VanMoof’s financial stability for future actions. The condition can last 18 months, provided the company has sufficient funds. However, it became evident within a few days that bankruptcy was inevitable, prompting the search for asset buyers.

Concerns for Customers with Pending Deliveries and Serviced Bikes

Amidst the uncertainty, several questions arise about the fate of customers who have purchased bikes yet to be delivered or those whose bikes are currently being serviced. Additionally, there’s concern about what happens if a VanMoof bike breaks down, given its custom design, which requires specialized repair. The situation is frustrating for customers, especially considering the high cost of these bikes, reaching up to $4,000.

While the future appears uncertain, current bike owners who have functioning bikes may find some relief. VanMoof is making efforts to encourage bike unlocks, and there are reports of rival company Cowboy developing an app to unlock VanMoof bikes, as they could become unusable without the support of the VanMoof app.

Overall, the situation raises many questions about the future of VanMoof and its customers, leaving them in a state of concern and uncertainty.

