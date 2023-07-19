SEC Chair Advocates for Increased AI Use to Safeguard Markets

Gary Gensler, Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, advocates for the increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across various domains, such as market surveillance and enforcement. Nevertheless, he acknowledges significant concerns related to AI and underscores the SEC’s ongoing efforts to establish regulations addressing these challenges in return SEC Chair advocates for increased AI use.

Gary Gensler: Embracing the Promise and Complexity of AI

While addressing the National Press Club, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler delved into the realm of AI and its associated challenges, particularly its potential impact on financial stability. He highlighted the growing capacity of AI-driven models to predict individual behaviors, citing their applications in crucial areas like employment, lending, credit evaluation, education admissions, and healthcare. However, while SEC Chair advocates for increased AI use, he also emphasized that such advancements amplify a range of issues that have long been associated with AI technology.

Gary Gensler pointed out that AI models frequently produce decisions and results that lack clear explanations. He emphasized that the insights generated by these models are intentionally difficult to interpret and may pose challenges in terms of human comprehension.

“AI also may make it more difficult to ensure fairness. The outcomes of its predictive algorithms may be based on data reflecting historical biases as well as latent features that may inadvertently be proxies for protected characteristics.”

AI-Driven Optimization and the Risk of Conflicts: SEC Chair’s Concerns

The SEC Chair advocates for increased AI use emphasizing the potential conflicts of interest that may arise if the AI system’s optimization function considers the platform’s interests alongside the customer’s interests. In the financial sector, such conflicts could manifest when advisers or brokers prioritize their own interests over those of their investors. He divulged:

“That’s why I’ve asked SEC staff to make recommendations for rule proposals for the Commission’s consideration regarding how best to address such potential conflicts across the range of investor interactions.”

In his remarks, Gary Gensler also delved into the potential risks AI could pose to financial stability. He expressed concern about the likelihood of a few dominant AI platforms emerging, which could raise issues related to financial stability. According to the SEC chair, AI has the potential to increase financial fragility by encouraging herding behavior among individual actors who make similar decisions based on signals from a shared base model or data aggregator. This, in turn, might foster monocultures and exacerbate the interconnectedness of the global financial system.

While acknowledging the value of current model risk management guidance in reducing overall risk, Gensler cautioned that these tools primarily address firm-level, or micro-prudential, risks. He highlighted that future challenges to financial stability posed by AI would necessitate new approaches involving system-wide or macro-prudential policy interventions. Consequently, the SEC chair stressed the need to update existing model risk management practices to address the evolving landscape shaped by AI technologies.

Gensler finally stated:

“While recognizing the challenges, we at the SEC also could benefit from staff making greater use of AI in their market surveillance, disclosure review, exams, enforcement, and economic analysis. I believe that AI will continue to profoundly transform fields such as science, technology, and commerce. However, considering that we are essentially automating human intelligence, the gravity of these challenges is undeniably significant.”

SEC Chair Gary Gensler advocates for increased AI use for adoption in market surveillance and enforcement, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to tackling evolving challenges in the financial landscape. While recognizing AI’s immense benefits, he also emphasizes the necessity of addressing concerns surrounding transparency, fairness, and potential conflicts of interest. The SEC’s commitment to leveraging AI-driven solutions presents an opportunity to revolutionize regulatory practices, bolster investor confidence, and deter fraudulent activities. By striking a balance between technology and human expertise, the SEC aims to create a secure and transparent marketplace, fostering a healthier and more resilient financial ecosystem for the future.

