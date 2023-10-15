Rising Hostility at Walmart Self-Checkout Linked to Anti-Theft Technology, Say Employees

Walmart workers have noted that managing anti-theft technology at self-checkouts can sometimes lead to tense encounters with customers. When the system detects a problem, like an item not scanned, a light above the machine activates, temporarily pausing the process and alerting nearby employees via text. These employees are trained to approach customers and assist in resolving the issue. However, they are instructed not to directly accuse anyone of theft, according to seven current and former Walmart employees who shared their experiences with Insider.

These encounters can escalate, with customers displaying confusion, defensiveness, or, in some cases, aggression, as described by the employees. One Walmart employee, Mendy, who has worked at a store in Arkansas for a decade, mentioned that customers had even gone so far as to throw merchandise at her due to the heated confrontations.

In response to these challenges, Joe Pennington, a spokesperson for Walmart, acknowledged that theft is an ongoing issue for retailers and stated, “As with other retailers, theft is always a challenge, and we’re always looking for better ways to tackle this issue. This includes enhanced technology at our checkouts,” as reported to Insider.

The Innovative Solution of Walmart for Inventory Shrinkage

Retailers are grappling with the growing challenge of theft, prompting them to secure merchandise, caution investors about potential losses, and integrate advanced technology to tackle the issue.

Walmart has chosen not to disclose the extent of technology utilization at self-checkouts or the specific guidelines provided to employees regarding incidents of missed scans. A company spokesperson emphasized that associates undergo training to ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping environment for customers.

Insider recently interviewed seven current and former Walmart employees with firsthand experience of the company’s self-checkout anti-theft technology. To protect their identities and livelihoods, some current employees requested anonymity, using only their first names during the interviews. Insider carefully verified their credentials and employment status.

In 2019, retail giant Walmart unveiled an innovative solution to tackle inventory shrinkage, a common challenge faced by retailers due to theft, fraud, errors, and various other factors.

Walmart introduced computer-vision technology at its checkout registers, aiming to reduce the losses associated with inventory shrinkage significantly. This cutting-edge system employs cameras to closely monitor the checkout process, specifically looking for items that have not been properly scanned. When such instances are detected, the technology promptly alerts store employees, allowing them to address any missed items and ensure a more accurate inventory count.

Insight into Walmart’s Self-Checkout Monitoring and Customer Interactions

Employees overseeing the self-checkout stations have the capability to monitor the registers using their mobile phones. This allows them to promptly address any issues by pausing the machines to prevent customers from completing their checkout.

A former Walmart employee, Athenia Camacho, shed light on this process in a recent video on TikTok. She emphasized that employees have visibility into the items customers are purchasing and scanning. As a word of caution, she advised against attempting theft at Walmart.

According to several individuals interviewed by Insider, Walmart maintains a policy that prevents employees from directly accusing customers of theft, even if there are suspicions. Instead, employees are instructed to notify a store manager, who will then involve store security to handle the situation.

Camacho mentioned to Insider that at her Florida-based store, an asset-protection team handled cases of suspected theft. She also mentioned that employees were advised against approaching or halting individuals who seemed to be stealing.

In Illinois, a Walmart employee shared with Insider that customers could react defensively if approached about a missed scan. She mentioned, “It’s quite uncomfortable and turns into a safety concern.”

Another Walmart employee in Missouri conveyed her approach to customer confrontations, saying, “Approach these situations without placing blame on the customer. Attribute any issue to the machine.”

Employees interviewed by Insider emphasized the effectiveness of the technology in identifying instances of overlooked scans and potential theft at self-checkouts. However, they underscored the need for Walmart to enhance training programs to better equip staff in managing difficult confrontations.