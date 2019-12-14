truMe secured $1,45,000 from angel investor Rajan Kaistha

truMe, which is an identity and access management platform, has now secured $145000 from the Rajan Kaistha, who is an angel investor in the US.

According to the report, with the funding, the company as of now has plans to deepen its footprint in the Delhi-NCR and expand operations to the Bangalore and Mumbai. Apart from the expansion plans, it will also now going to use the proceeds to invest in the technology and talent.

Commenting on the investment, Pramod N Uniyal, Co-founder and CEO of truMe, said, “Our vision is that everyone in the world will have a digital identity, hosted on truMe. Our endeavour is to create an access management ecosystem that runs on truMe all over the world. We want to make access secure, private, and convenient for businesses and users.”

Babu Dayal, Co-founder and COO of truMe, added, “We are using technology to create an ecosystem which will liberate businesses from the constraints of legacy access management systems and drastically bring down the costs for them.”

