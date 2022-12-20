Rivian R1T, R1S OTA software update for snow driving mode

Rivian released a new Over the Air software update to its R1T pickup and R1S SUV. With this new update, the vehicles will have a driving mode for snow-covered roads. Furthermore, there are other new functions to the smartphone app.

“Our latest software update includes a new drive mode to help navigate wintery on-road conditions with confidence,” writes Rivian on its website. The new Snow mode softens the accelerator pedal response for smoother acceleration and less slip, and it adds a new “Low” default brake regeneration setting. Another tweak offered by the Snow mode is a more seamless transition to the EV’s Auto Hold function, “for more controlled stops in slippery conditions,” according to the American manufacturer. The second big update to Rivian’s vehicles is aimed at the smartphone app, which now offers mode options for warming up the cabin in the Wither.

Users can now remotely defrost or de-ice the windows and mirrors, and individually turn on seat and steering wheel heating. For those freezing temperatures, it’s a welcomed update, because scraping the ice off your car’s windows isn’t the most rewarding thing to do, especially if you have to do it every day.

Snow mode

Detailing the conditions in which a Rivian driver should switch to the new Snow mode. The company said, “Rivian drivers are encouraged to use Snow mode any time they want an added boost of confidence and control when driving in active winter weather conditions. The vehicle will automatically nudge you to switch to the new mode if you’re in Conserve and it detects wheel slip and an ambient outdoor temperature of 34 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. While our All-Purpose drive mode and 20-inch All-Terrain tires are still capable of handling a variety of winter road conditions, Snow mode was developed specifically for those who want a little more driver-focused control.”

Rivian’s previous software update managed to increase the R1T’s range by 14 miles (for a total of 328 miles) when equipped with the quad-motor all-wheel drive powertrain and the Large Pack battery. At the same time, the electric R1S SUV saw a 5-mile increase in range with the update, upping the total to 321 miles. Recently the vehicle was also stated to be at the top during the crash test by IIHS. The rating came as an added specification for the vehicle, beating other vehicles. Over the months, there have been many updates, and the snow driving mode is an interesting one, especially for drivers living in such regions.