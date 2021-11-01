Rivian targeting valuation of more than $53 billion in its IPO

Rivian targeting valuation of more than $53 billion in its IPOMeghana KandraNovember 1, 2021BusinessCarsElectric Vehicles Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email WhatsApp Reddit FlipboardAs Rivian’s IPO is coming closer the company continues to have ambitious evaluations. Targeting to be valued at $53 billion, the startup is also working on raising $8.4 billion in funds. It will be the third-largest IPO by funds raised in the US. Image credits- Techcrunch Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email WhatsApp Reddit FlipboardComments comments