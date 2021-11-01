Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Rivian targeting valuation of more than $53 billion in its IPO

Meghana Kandra
BusinessCarsElectric Vehicles

As Rivian’s IPO is coming closer the company continues to have ambitious evaluations. Targeting to be valued at $53 billion, the startup is also working on raising $8.4 billion in funds. It will be the third-largest IPO by funds raised in the US.

Rivian's IPO filing is now public | TechCrunch

Image credits- Techcrunch

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend