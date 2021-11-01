Apple AR and VR launch event speculated for 2022, inclining to premium end market

According to the most recent Bloomberg article, Mark Gurman, Apple is intending to release its AR/VR headsets in 2022. There isn’t much information available, but the gadgets might be aimed at the higher end of the market.

Apple is well-known among users for its high-quality goods. According to a recent rumor, the IT behemoth is gearing up to enter the AR / VR area, and the corporation is working hard on this project.

The device might be outfitted with cutting-edge electronics and sensors. There isn’t much information available, but the gadgets might be aimed at the higher end of the market.

According to the most recent Bloomberg article, Mark Gurman, Apple is intending to release its AR/VR headsets in 2022. “Apple plans to release its costly device with powerful CPUs, screens, sensors, and avatar-based capabilities as early as next year,” he claims.

Gurman adds that the upcoming Apple AR/VR gadget may be pricey and that the firm intends to price it more than competing products. According to supply chain insiders, Apple’s AR headgear will be available in the second half of 2022, with AR glasses following in 2023.

Rumors on Launch Event

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, stated earlier this year that the tech giant plans to introduce the AR/VR headgear in mid-2022, followed by an AR headset in 2025.

According to the most recent reports, Apple is collaborating closely with HTC Vive on this project. Officially, no information has been released by the firm.

Apple is rumored to be working on a new virtual assistant service for its consumers named “Contextual Computer.” -Generated Reality (CGR) Digital Assistants.” The AR headset will be designed in a variety of styles, including athletic and elegant.

It will also be quite light in weight. The business is likely to include a high-resolution display in its future AR headgear. Apple intends to reach out to third-party developers by 2021 in order to urge them to create apps for the device.

Rumors also suggest that the corporation is currently working on the same type of AR or VR spectacles. According to reports, Taiwanese vendors are working quickly to produce optical components for the glasses.

