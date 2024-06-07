Rivian’s R1S and R1T, the electric SUV and pickup truck that have been turning heads since their debut, are receiving a significant upgrade for the 2025 model year. While the exterior design remains largely unchanged, significant revisions have been made beneath the sheet metal, transforming these vehicles into even more compelling contenders in the growing electric truck and SUV market.

The most notable change for 2025 is the substantial increase in driving range. Rivian has introduced a new generation of battery packs, with the top-of-the-line Max pack boasting an impressive estimated range of 420 miles. This puts the R1S and R1T at the forefront of electric vehicle range, making long-distance travel a breeze without the worry of range anxiety. The Standard and Large pack options also see improvements, offering up to 270 and 330 miles of range, respectively.

These range improvements stem from a complete overhaul of the R1S and R1T’s internal components. Rivian has replaced over half of the vehicles’ hardware, including entirely new battery packs, motors, and suspension systems. The focus has been on streamlining and efficiency. A new single-piece battery pack frame simplifies manufacturing and service, while a reduction in the number of electronic control units (ECUs) from 17 to 7 minimizes complexity and wiring needs. This translates to a lighter vehicle and a more efficient use of space.

Unveiling the Hidden Revolution: A Major Makeover Under the Skin

The software has also received a major upgrade. Rivian has completely redesigned the software architecture, allowing for improved performance, better driving dynamics, and enhanced functionality. This includes faster charging capabilities, with the batteries now capable of reaching 80% charge from 10% in as little as 30 minutes on a suitable DC fast charger, adding an estimated 140 miles of range in just 20 minutes.

For performance enthusiasts, Rivian hasn’t forgotten about the thrill of the drive. The quad-motor R1T models receive a power boost, with horsepower increasing to a staggering 1,025 hp and torque reaching a mind-numbing 1,198 lb-ft. This translates to a 0-60 mph time of a mere 2.5 seconds in Launch mode, making the R1T one of the quickest production vehicles on the market.

While the focus of the 2025 Rivian R1S and R1T is clearly on efficiency and performance, Rivian hasn’t forgotten about the practical aspects. The redesigned suspension system promises a smoother ride both on and off-road, making these vehicles even more capable for adventure seekers. Additionally, the reduction in wiring and the use of a single-piece battery pack frame are expected to improve serviceability and potentially lower maintenance costs.

Overall, the 2025 Rivian R1S and R1T represent a significant step forward for the electric vehicle manufacturer. With their impressive range gains, improved performance, and focus on efficiency, these vehicles are poised to be even more competitive in the growing electric vehicle market. While the exterior design may not have changed dramatically, the hidden revolution under the hood makes the 2025 Rivian R1S and R1T a compelling option for anyone seeking a powerful, efficient, and capable electric vehicle.