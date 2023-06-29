US study shows 130 Countries are Exploring CBDCs

According to a recent study from the US-based Atlantic Council think tank, 130 countries are exploring CBDCs, which comprise 98% of the global economy. The study indicates that nearly half of these countries are already in the advanced development, pilot, or launch stages of their digital currency projects. The research, released on Wednesday, highlights substantial advancements made in the last six months, resulting in all G20 countries, except Argentina, being in one of these advanced phases.

Global Adoption and Piloting of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

Several countries, including a few from the Caribbean and Nigeria, have already introduced their central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Meanwhile, in China, pilot testing of CBDCs has reached an impressive scale, involving 260 million individuals and encompassing 200 different scenarios, ranging from e-commerce to government stimulus payments.

India and Brazil, two prominent emerging economies, have announced their plans to introduce digital currencies in the coming year. Additionally, the European Central Bank is making progress towards commencing its digital euro pilot, with a potential launch scheduled for 2028. Notably, more than 20 other countries are set to embark on substantial initiatives toward conducting pilot programs for their digital currencies this year.

According to the findings of the Atlantic Council’s research, the development of a digital dollar in the United States is experiencing divergent trajectories. While progress is being made in advancing a wholesale version specifically designed for bank-to-bank transactions, efforts regarding a retail version accessible to the general population have encountered a standstill.

To address the matter, U.S. President Joe Biden issued an order in March 2022, directing government officials to evaluate the potential advantages and drawbacks of introducing a digital dollar, aiming to assess the associated risks and benefits comprehensively.

Implications and Decision-Making Surrounding the Potential Launch of a Digital Dollar

The dollar’s dominant position in the global financial system underscores the significant global implications of any actions the United States takes. However, the Federal Reserve expressed in January that the decision to launch a digital version of the dollar should be determined by Congress rather than the central bank itself. This acknowledgment reflects the recognition that the introduction of a digital dollar carries substantial consequences and requires a comprehensive evaluation and decision-making process involving legislative authorities.

The worldwide effort to develop central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) coincides with the decline in physical cash usage and the authorities’ concerns regarding the impact of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and the dominance of major technology firms. Additionally, the imposition of sanctions on countries such as Russia and Venezuela in recent years has played a role in driving the adoption of CBDCs. Even longstanding U.S. allies like Europe are seeking alternatives to payment networks like Visa, Mastercard, and Swift, aiming to safeguard their monetary sovereignty.

The Impact of Geopolitical Events on Wholesale CBDC Progress and Ongoing Pilot Testing

According to the Atlantic Council, the development of wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) has witnessed a significant surge following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent G7 sanctions. The report highlights a doubling in wholesale CBDC initiatives, with 12 multi-country “cross-border” projects currently in progress.

Sweden maintains its position as one of the most advanced countries in Europe, with an ongoing CBDC pilot, while the Bank of England is actively advancing its exploration of a potential digital pound, aiming for possible implementation in the latter half of this decade.

Moreover, countries like Australia, Thailand, South Korea, and Russia have expressed their intentions to continue pilot testing throughout the current year, indicating sustained efforts in developing and evaluating their respective CBDC projects.

The 130 countries are exploring CBDCs global interest has reached unprecedented levels, with numerous countries exploring, launching, or piloting their digital currencies. While progress has been made in many regions, challenges such as low adoption rates and discontinued development efforts have surfaced. The path to widespread adoption and implementation of CBDCs remains complex and varies across countries and contexts.

