Robot lawn mowers have arrived, but they face the same issues as robot vacuum cleaners

One of the most recent human chores to be mechanised is lawn mowing. Robotic lawn mowers can maintain the perfect height of the lawn on their own. You can use this device to arrange when the lawn will be mowed and how much of the lawn will be cut each time. Some of the best robotic lawn mower solutions are less expensive to operate than a gasoline-powered mower, produce nearly no noise, and emit no greenhouse gases.

The first impressive thing about the Husqvarna Automower 430XH is how quiet it is when mowing. You won’t hear the customary roar of gas-powered mowers because it’s battery-powered. Second, the robot can take hours and hours to cut the grass, which may appear unpleasant at first, but the pacing is deliberate. That’s because the Husqvarna Automower 430XH is designed to do its job on a daily basis, rather than the once-a-week basis.

This technique is advantageous in two ways: the grass never grows too tall, and there are no clippings. There’s no need for it to collect and dispose of the clippings, thus the mulched clippings serve as fertiliser. I prefer minimal interactions, so having the Husqvarna Automower 430XH do all the work means I have more time to do other things. However, it’s critical to be present near the robot while it’s operating, just in case something goes wrong.

And Vacuum Cleaners…?

Unlike robot vacuum cleaners, today’s lawn mowing robots have access to the entire outside world. The last thing anyone wants is for it to abruptly bolt and leave your property. Fortunately, the Husqvarna Automower 430XH has a safety feature that prevents it from going wild and vanishing. The usage of boundary wires, which have been installed below ground in this case, serves to define the lawn’s limits. Furthermore, the Husqvarna Automower 430XH uses GPS to alert you via the smartphone if it leaves its geofenced region.

While the boundary wires assist in guiding the robot lawn mower, objects in the yard can cause it to become stuck. Furthermore, there is no method to properly mark distinct zones in the lawn, so you might simply instruct the robot to cut a specific region. This isn’t possible with the Husqvarna Automower, which just keeps mowing grass.

Because of the enclosed space and how lidar (light detection and ranging) technology has been refined to enable robot vacuums to map out rooms, robot vacuums can recognise boundaries indoors. Boundary wires are now required to assist lawn mowing robots in determining where to cut. It’s meant to do its best to avoid obstructions thanks to a variety of onboard safety sensors. In practise, though, the costly lawn mowing bot still finds it difficult. It’s annoying to watch it get stuck on little issues, especially since each one necessitates human intervention.