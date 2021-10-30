Robots to clean NYC skyscrapers

Ozmo, a high-rise window-cleaning robot, will be delivered to New York City skyscrapers thanks to a multi-year agreement between Skyline Robotics and Platinum, Inc. Platinum is a New York City-based building repair and maintenance company with 65 percent of Class A building contracts.

Platinum has exclusive rights to use Ozmo in New York under the terms of the collaboration.

“Facade maintenance is integral to the health and spirit of a building,” said Michael Brown, CEO & chairman, Skyline Robotics. “Automation is poised to play a key role in the future of façade access work as it will both increase efficiency and reduce risk, and this is just the beginning. We’re excited to team up with Platinum to put Ozmo to work to take our company to new heights.”

Palladium Window Solutions, Platinum’s existing window cleaning subsidiary, will be expanded to include Ozmo activities. The Platinum team will be trained and certified as Ozmo operators by Skyline Robotics. The Ozmo system will subsequently be managed by the Platinum team.

“Platinum’s commitment to driving innovation and adopting new technology is paramount to our market-leading success,” said James Halpin, CEO, Platinum. “Thus Skyline, whose DNA is based on innovation, is an ideal partner as its cutting-edge technology will help us further increase our market share and remain one step ahead of the competition.”

Skyline Robotics is upending the $40 billion window-cleaning industry by providing a smarter, faster, safer, and more cost-effective alternative to human window cleaners. Its Ozmo robot combines modern robotics and sensors, including a KUKA-designed robotic arm, with artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision.

“The application puts several of the latest advancements in robotics to work in a new and exciting business sector and brings efficiency and safety to building maintenance,” said John Bubnikovich, North America chief regional officer for KUKA Robotics. “Advancements that made such a daunting task possible include on-the-fly control of the KUKA robots in terms of pressure applied during the cleaning process as well as the ability to compensate for a moving scaffolding due to weather and changing architectural building features.”

The agreement between Skyline Robotics and Platinum signifies the company’s entry into the US market. Skyline is in the process of commercialising its business, forming partnerships with strategic partners who will serve as the company’s distribution model’s pillars.