Rockstar Games addresses ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ leaked footage

A massive leakage unveiled to netizens footage from an in-development build of Grand Theft Auto VI, to the displeasure and disappointment of Rockstar Games who addressed the issue. The leakage took place over the weekend as the footage and details of the much-anticipated GTA made their rounds on the internet. The leaked videos are clearly an unfinished version of the game, and it might have killed at least some level of suspense that plays to the ultimate unveiling of the game. Rockstar Games made an official statement addressing the situation, expressing disappointment over the unexpected leakage in addition to clarifying that a “network intrusion” led to the video leakage.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. At this time we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

To Be Continued…

The developer assured that despite the unfortunate leakage of footage, the work on the much-anticipated GTA will go on as planned. It looks like the developer is not ready to let the leakage affect the development process of the project. They also assured that they will give timely updates regarding the development of the game and reveal it right when it is completely ready. They also thanked the users for their ongoing support and backing.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

A short while after the footage surfaced on the internet, the authenticity of the leak was confirmed by a Bloomberg reporter, Jason Schreiner who clarified that the leak is genuine and not a fan-made edit. The leak will indeed go down as one of the biggest leaks in video game history and “a nightmare for Rockstar Games.”

To those who asked: There are several reasons this is a nightmare for Rockstar. One is that it'll disrupt work for a while. Another is that it may lead management to limit work-from-home flexibility. The repercussions of this leak might not be clear for quite a while — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 18, 2022

Twitter users are evidently furious about the massive leak, and their indignation and fury are visible in the angry tweets and responses. The leak, although uncalled for, confirmed several of the earlier snippets of information that slipped about the project. The leaked footage confirms the fact that there will be dual protagonists, one of whom will be a Latina woman. And it looks like the game is set, at least partially, in a fictional version of Miami.